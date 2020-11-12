Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): SecurelyShare has been selected as one of the winners of the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2020 in recognition for its versatile data security platform DSG Vault.

The Bengaluru-based start-up emerged as the top three firms in the Cybersecurity category and is one of the 50 start-ups to be recognized by NASSCOM.

Also Read | Friday the 13th History & Origin: Eerie Facts About the Ominous Day That Occurs When the 13th Day of the Month in the Gregorian Calendar Falls on a Friday.

The awards aim to recognize cutting edge solutions by Indian start-ups and SecurelyShare was selected among 700 entries for its innovative approach to set new trends in cyber security within the start-up ecosystem in the country.

Backed by seven US-granted patents, DSG Vault by SecurelyShare helps enterprises take an 'Inside Out' approach towards protecting data and complying with privacy laws by embedding security, access controls, usage policies, consent and constraints at the data level to enforce data privacy.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET Exam 2020 to held on November 21; Admit Card Released on Official Website – icsi.edu.

"The award is quite significant for us as it is a recognition of our work in data privacy, data security and data governance," says Prakash Baskaran, Founder & CEO, SecurelyShare. The start-up has been working on the product for the past three years and apart from seven approved patents is awaiting 10 more applications to be filed.

"We are among the select few start-ups in India involved in fundamental R&D and innovation-driven product development. In developing this product we have taken an innovative approach to ensure that the data becomes 'self aware' and help organisations demonstrate data privacy governance and enforce policies apart from enabling them to store critical and sensitive information as per various governance/compliance requirements," he adds.

DSG Vault as a platform is designed to make any application, database, tool or IoT environment 'Privacy aware' and 'Data security aware'. Organizations are used to having silo solutions to secure and comply. DSG Vault brings a policy-driven approach towards secure data sharing with in-built capabilities such as tokenization, masking, encryption and IRM, supporting both structured & unstructured data. With a rich set of APIs and a distributed architecture, DSG Vault is designed to address multiple use cases.

The annual NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards aims to recognise innovative software product companies from India with a potential to be trendsetters. A total of 550 companies were awarded during the past eleven editions. Three among the winners have gone on to become unicorns while 75 of them have been acquired.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)