Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Harit Shukla, Tourism Secretary of the Gujarat Government, on Thursday announced the hosting of a key seminar during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled for January 2024. The secretary said that a seminar, titled "Aircraft and Aviation Primarily Manufacturing and MRO Opportunities in Gujarat," is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The seminar, according to Secretary Harit Shukla, will serve as a crucial platform for stakeholders to engage in detailed discussions.

Also Read | India Schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2023: Get Indian Football Team Group Stage Fixtures in IST.

The primary focus will revolve around delineating necessary actions, crafting conducive policies, attracting investments, and fostering cooperation to propel the growth of the aircraft and aviation industry. A particular emphasis will be placed on Aircraft and Ancillary Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.

The event will kick off with an inaugural session, followed by two moderated panel discussions that promise to be insightful and forward-looking.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: BJP Tripura MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness at 69.

The first panel discussion "Aerospace Synergy in Gujarat: Charting Growth and Unlocking MRO Potential" will delve into the policy framework, strategic partnerships, and knowledge sharing required to establish Gujarat as a hub for aircraft and ancillary manufacturing.

The discourse will also explore strategies that positively impact Gujarat's aerospace industry, with a specific focus on the state's capabilities to contribute to the development of the MRO sector, thereby fostering overall growth.

The second panel "Elevating Gujarat's Skies: Collaborative Strategies for Aviation Hub Success" will cover various aspects, including identifying potential collaborations in the aviation sector, creating robust aviation infrastructure, and addressing the skill workforce requirements.

Complexities between demand, the aviation industry, and government involvement will be thoroughly discussed, providing a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities in this domain.

The seminar boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including Vumlunmangvalnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India; K. Rajaraman, IAS, Chairman, IFSCA (International Finance Service Center Authority); Venkat Katkuri, Head of Airbus Defense and Space, India and South Asia; and Ashmita Sethi, President and Country Head of Pratt & Whitney, among others.

The distinguished speakers bring a wealth of experience and expertise to navigate the intricate landscape of the aviation industry. This seminar is poised to be a pivotal moment in Gujarat's journey towards becoming a key player in aircraft manufacturing and MRO services.

It aligns with the state's vision of fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the burgeoning aviation sector. The completion of the event is anticipated upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary approvals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)