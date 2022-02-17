Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex closed 105 points down in volatile trading on Thursday as investors remained cautious over Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 104.67 points or 0.18 per cent down at 57,892.01 points from its previous day's close at 57,996.68 points.

The Sensex witnessed a volatile session. The index opened in the positive at 58,217.69 points and surged to a high of 58,346.00 points. The Sensex dipped to a low of 57,635.43 points in the intra-day. The index traded in the positive terrain for the most part of the trading on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 17.60 points or 0.1 per cent down at 17,304.60 points.

The Nifty opened in the positive at 17,396.55 points and touched a high of 17,442.90 points and low of 17,235.85 points in the intra-day.

There was heavy selling pressure in banking stocks. ICICI Bank dipped 2 per cent to Rs 750.05. Axis Bank slipped 1.79 per cent to Rs 782.85. IndusInd Bank fell 1.27 per cent to Rs 955.85. State Bank of India fell 0.69 per cent to Rs 512.80 and HDFC Bank closed 0.64 per cent down at Rs 1506.30.

HDFC was the biggest gainer in percentage terms. The scrip soared 1.71 per cent to Rs 2410.60. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 1.35 per cent to Rs 2444.90.

Hindustan Unilever 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 2307.70; Power Grid Corporation 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 197.10; L&T 0.33 per cent higher at Rs 1866.30; Titan 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 2493.35 and Asian Paints 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 3265.35 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

