Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Indian stock market opened in red on Tuesday with less than one per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 350.76 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 52,495.94 points at 9.15 am

Also Read | Microsoft Now Uses New AI To Improve Echo, Interruptions & Acoustics on Teams.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 100.10 points or 1.63 per cent to 15,674.30 points.

Swanenergy, Auropharma, MRPL, Westlife, and Kalpatpowr were among the top gainers while Spicejet, Raymond, Asian Paints Respondind and Nilkamal were lagging behind during the opening hours of the Indian stock exchange.

Also Read | Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Puja Vidhi to Importance, All You Need To Know About the Special Day of Seeking Lord Ganesha's Blessings.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance, healthcare, and Information Technology stocks.

In banking and finance stocks, the Bajaj Finance fell by 1.02 per cent to Rs 5,285.80, and RBL Bank opened in the green, up by 2.05 per cent to Rs 89.70. Among healthcare stocks, Auropharma rose by 2.56 per cent to Rs 529.35, and Lal Path Lab slipped by 1.44 per cent to Rs 2033.45.

In IT stocks, TCS fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,206.40, Quickheal slipped by 0.47 per cent to Rs 158.70 and Mindtree opened in green, up by 1.49 per cent to Rs 2,925.45.

On Monday, the stock market tumbled 1456 points amid a selloff in the global equities leading to an erosion of nearly Rs 6 lakh in the value of listed companies.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1456.74 points or 2.68 per cent to close at 52,846.70 points against its previous session's close at 54,303.44 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)