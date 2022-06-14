Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 153 points down in a volatile session on Tuesday amid negative cues from the global peers.

A day after crashing by around 2.7 per cent the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading and ended the day in the negative for the third straight trading session.

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 153.13 points or 0.29 per cent down at 52,693.57 points against its previous day's close at 52,846.70 points.

Tracking the weakness in the global equities, the Sensex started the day sharply down at 52,495.94 points and slumped to a low of 52,459.48 points in the morning trade.

Also Read | IPL Media Rights: Viacom18 Reportedly Wins Packagae C For Tournament’s 2023-27 Cycle.

Good buying support was witnessed in the late morning trade. The Sensex rose to a high of 53,095.32 points in the intra-day. The index slipped into the negative again in the afternoon session and finally settled the day in the negative.

The market is witnessing volatile session after two consecutive days of heavy selloffs. The Sensex had lost 1456.74 points or 2.68 per cent on Monday and 1016.84 points or 1.84 per cent in the previous session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 42.30 points or 0.27 per cent down at 15,732.10 points.

The Nifty started the day sharply down at 15,674.25 points and slumped to a low of 15,659.45 points in the morning trade. The index rose to a high of 15,858.00 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had lost 427.40 points or 2.64 per cent on Monday.

IndusInd Bank slumped 2.12 per cent to Rs 845.85. Tech Mahindra dipped 2.08 per cent to Rs 1030.45.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited fell 1.33 per cent to close at Rs 2627.35.

Maruti Suzuki fell 1.32 per cent to Rs 7792. HDFC Bank fell 1.24 per cent and HDFC slumped 1.23 per cent.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Wipro were among the other major Sensex losers.

Bharti Airtel jumped 1.63 per cent to Rs 682.15. NTPC climbed 1.61 per cent to Rs 151.25. UltraTech Cement rose 1.42 per cent to Rs 5432.15.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, L&T, Power Grid Corporation and HCL Technologies were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)