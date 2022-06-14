Viacom18 have reportedly won Package C for IPL's 2023-27 cycle during the media rights auction. Package C includes rights for the opening game, final match, three play-offs and weekend double headers. The total Valuation of Package C was Rs 3,257.52 crore.

Total Valuation

Package C: Rs 33.24 crore per match Total Valuation of Package C for 98 matches: Rs 3,257.52 crore#IPLMediaRights — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 14, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).