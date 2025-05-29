VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: SEPC Limited, (NSE Code: SEPC), (BSE Code: 532945), is one of the leading EPC contract in Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, SEPC FZE, has received a significant international order valued at USD 8.9 Million (Equivalent to INR 756 Million) from Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, UAE. The order, awarded on May 27, 2025, marks a key milestone for SEPC, further solidifying its presence in global industrial infrastructure projects.

The contract involves the construction, supply, and installation of four steel storage tanks, with a capacity of 45,000 litres, awarded to SEPC FZE by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, based in the United Arab Emirates. The project will be executed at the site in Fujairah, UAE, and is scheduled for completion within 15 months from the commencement date, including final commissioning. This international order, valued at USD 8.9 Million (Equivalent to INR 756 Million), forms part of SEPC's total secured orders of Rs1,075 Cr, with the current order book standing at Rs668 Cr as of April 30, 2025. The project underscores SEPC FZE's proven capability in delivering complex industrial infrastructure assignments across borders.

This order further showcases SEPC Limited's strong execution capabilities in the industrial EPC domain and reflects the continued trust placed in the group by its long-standing global partners. Notably, it also underscores the company's sustained growth, innovation, and solid market position in the civil construction industry.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive of SEPC Limited said, "We are proud to have secured this prestigious order from Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC, a highly respected international organization based In UAE. Valued at USD 8.9 Million (Equivalent to INR 756 Million), this order represents the high-value contract in SEPC Limited's history and reflects the continued confidence placed in our technical and execution capabilities.

The project, awarded to our wholly owned subsidiary SEPC FZE, involves the construction, supply, and installation of four steel storage tanks in Fujairah, UAE. Our experienced team has already mobilized efforts to ensure the work is executed in line with the client's specifications, upholding the highest standards of quality, reliability, and schedule adherence.

This milestone stands as a strong endorsement of SEPC's engineering strength in the civil construction industry. We value the opportunity to collaborate with Lauren Engineers & Constructors and look forward to nurturing this relationship through professional excellence and unwavering commitment."

