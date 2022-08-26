New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): A tripartite agreement was signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and M/s Vishvaraj Environment for development of sewage treatment plants for Agra under hybrid annuity mode or (HAM).

This project aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in Agra city which pollute river Yamuna. After implementation of the project, it is expected there will be no discharge of untreated sewage from Agra city into the river Yamuna, thereby helping in reducing the pollution load in the river.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family Alleges Rape and Murder as Autopsy Shows Multiple Blunt Force Injuries, Goa Police Arrest Two; Here’s What We Know So Far.

The contract, signed on Thursday at the National Mission for Clean Ganga's office, has been awarded at a total cost of Rs 582.84 crore.

The NMCG has approved the project for construction of sewage treatment plants of total capacity of 177.6 MLD, among other works such as developing interception and diversion structures, sewage pumping stations including operation and maintenance for 15 years.

Also Read | UEFA Awards 2022: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas and Other Winners at Glittering Ceremony in Turkey.

"This project will be another milestone in achieving the objective of preventing any untreated waste water entering River Yamuna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Ganga," said G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG.

Arun Lakhani, CMD, VEPL said: "VEPL has always engaged in projects related to sustainability and environment. The social and health impact of sewage treatment project is well known to all of us."

This, Lakhani said, is a major project for them and will make a contribution to the 'Clean Ganga Mission' and it is intended to complete the project well within time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)