Karim Benzema was crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year at the UEFA Awards last night in Turkey. The Real Madrid forward had a sensational 2021-22 season where he led his side to the La Liga, Champions League and also the Super Cup win and deservedly, was handed the award. Alongside Benzema, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year. Putellas too had a great season for Barcelona but is set to miss out on action this season after suffering from a ligament tear. UEFA Champions League Groups 2022-23: Here’s A Look at UCL Groups Ahead of Upcoming Season Following the Draw Event

Benzema was not the only Real Madrid man to win an award. His coach Carlo Ancelotti was also picked UEFA Best Men's Coach. Sarina Wiegmann, who helped England win the Euro 2022 title last month, was crowned the Best Women's Coach. The UEFA President's Award was given to Arrigo Sacchi, who has been one of the best coaches in the game, achieving considerable success with AC Milan and Italy national team.

UEFA Best Awards 2022 Winners' List:

UEFA Best Men’s player: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

UEFA Best Women’s player: Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

UEFA Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

UEFA Best Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman (England Women)

2022 UEFA President’s Award winner: Arrigo Sacchi

For Benzema, this might just be the start of him getting major awards as he is a hot favourite for the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy, which if he wins, would be his first.

