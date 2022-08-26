Mumbai, August 26: The BJP leader and popular TikTok Star Sonali Phogat died on Tuesday morning in Goa. On Tuesday morning, she was declared brought dead at Anjuna's St. Anthony Hospital. Initially, reports said that Phogat had died of cardiac arrest or heart attack, however, the death case is now being probed as a murder and conspiracy case.

The post-mortem conducted on Thursday found bruises and injuries on her body. "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the post-mortem report said. Following this, the mystery around Phogat's death is deepened. Sonali Phogat Death Case: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Was Taken to Goa on Pretext of Film Shoot, Claims Her Brother.

Following the autopsy reports, Phogat's family alleged rape and murder by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka was quoted as saying that Sangwan raped his sister after adding drugs to her food. "She said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her, and made a video,"

Dhaka said in his complaint to the police. Sangwan has threatened Phogat of destroying her political and acting career, and also seized her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys, Dhaka claimed.

Later, Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Sonali Phogat to Goa and later arrested them. The cops are now also probing the angle of political conspiracy.

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana, found fame on TikTok. In 2008, She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur Constituency. Phogat had also appeared in the 14th season of Big Boss.

