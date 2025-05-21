PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: A wave of speculation across social media and entertainment portals on Monday hinted that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have launched his own jewellery brand. The buzz followed the release of a new campaign featuring Khan for Candere, the lifestyle jewellery label from the House of Kalyan Jewellers.

While the brand's announcement confirmed Khan as its new brand ambassador, it made no mention of any ownership stake -- effectively putting to rest rumours of a business partnership or personal brand launch.

Candere, the contemporary lifestyle jewellery label from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, has officially named Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The announcement marks a significant moment for the brand as it looks to expand its national footprint and appeal to style-conscious consumers across India.

While Khan's presence in the campaign has sparked speculation about a deeper business association, sources close to the development have clarified that his role is limited to brand representation. There is no ownership or investment link -- he fronts the campaign, bringing his pan-India appeal to Candere's retail and digital platforms.

The brand expressed its excitement over the collaboration, noting that Khan's enduring charisma and modern sensibility reflect Candere's commitment to jewellery that champions individuality and self-expression.

With the campaign slated to launch soon, Candere is positioning itself to engage millennial and Gen Z audiences more actively -- blending accessible style with contemporary design.

For now, King Khan's fans can expect to see the superstar sparkle in a new light -- as the face of Candere!

