New Delhi [India], December 22: Shalya - XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been recognised as the Silver Winner in Large Scale Enterprise at the CII MedTech Quality Excellence Awards 2025, powered by the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) - a milestone that signals the company's transition into India's large-scale MedTech league.

Founded as a homegrown Indian MedTech company, Shalya's journey began with modest resources and a strong belief that India could build high-quality, reliable medical technologies for surgeons across the world. Over time, this belief translated into disciplined manufacturing practices, in-house research and development, and a relentless focus on quality and safety.

Receiving this recognition at a stage where the company believes it has just entered the big leagues makes the honour especially meaningful. It validates years of consistent effort and reinforces confidence in Shalya's direction as it scales operations and expands its global footprint.

Shalya's product portfolio spans four core categories, including electrosurgery systems, operating room solutions, laparoscopic surgical instruments, as well as OEM manufacturing solutions. The recognition particularly highlights the company's capabilities in electrosurgery and operating room solutions, areas where precision, safety, and consistency are critical for clinical outcomes.

Balancing legacy and innovation, Shalya has built a strong foundation supported by multiple global patents, international certifications, and exports to over 70 countries. With a workforce of 325+ employees and having crossed ₹100 crore in revenue in the previous financial year, the company continues to invest in people, technology, and quality systems to support sustainable growth.

As a Make in India MedTech brand, Shalya remains committed to building globally competitive medical technologies and medical equipment company in India while staying rooted in its original purpose-supporting surgeons and improving patient outcomes.

The recognition at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the MedTech Quality Excellence Awards stands as both a validation of Shalya's journey so far and a responsibility to continue raising benchmarks as the company moves forward in the global MedTech ecosystem.

