Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: SHARP Business Systems (India), a leading provider of Smart Business and Visual Solutions, is successfully showcased its cutting-edge display technologies at Infocomm India 2025, the country's premier professional audiovisual exhibition, being held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from September 9-11, 2025.

During the event, attendees experienced SHARP's wide range of display solutions designed for real-world applications across workplaces, classrooms, retail environments, public spaces, control and command centers. The portfolio includes Direct-View LED walls, Large Format Displays, Interactive Displays, Video Walls, Digital Signage, Projectors, and Cinema Projectors, that create immersive visual environments. These innovations highlight SHARP's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance, and energy-efficient solutions that address the evolving needs of industries such as retail, education, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities.

This year's participation also marked a new milestone for SHARP in India, following the acquisition of NEC India's Display Business. The synergy of NEC's world-class technologies with SHARP's proven expertise enabled the company to present one of the most comprehensive portfolios of visual solutions in the country. This strengthened capability positions SHARP as a leader in the rapidly expanding display market, serving both B2B and niche sectors with tailored solutions, reliable support, and innovations designed for the future.

The combined strength of SHARP and NEC empowers the company to deliver bespoke, energy-efficient, and future-ready visual solutions that support India's digital transformation and sustainability goals. This integration also enhances SHARP's ability to cater to 24/7 mission-critical operations such as airports, control and command centers, and manufacturing hubs, while creating impactful experiences for retail environments and extending its reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, "Infocomm India gave us an excellent opportunity to showcase how SHARP's display technologies can transform the way organizations communicate and collaborate. With our expanded portfolio, we are well-placed to serve customers across industries with reliable and future-ready solutions".

Manish Garg, President, Sharp Business Solutions & Display Solutions Business, adds, "By bringing together the expertise of SHARP and NEC, we can offer solutions that are both comprehensive and forward-looking. A key focus for us is supporting Fortune 500 companies and government projects with Sharp/NEC DvLED walls and other advanced solutions. Our goal is to help businesses not just meet today's needs, but also stay agile in a fast-changing digital world."

Puneet Malhan, General Manager, Display Solutions Business, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., states, "Our focus is on delivering performance-driven solutions for sectors where display technologies play a mission-critical role. The response we received at InfoComm India reaffirms that our range of displays sets new benchmarks for quality, flexibility, and customer value."

Infocomm India 2025 brought together hundreds of global brands and thousands of professionals, serving as an important platform for SHARP to connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers, while further reinforcing its leadership in India's display solutions industry.

About SHARP Business Systems (India)

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan which is a 112-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 25 years.

