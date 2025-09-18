Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who played an important role in the 2024 pan Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, will no longer be returning for its sequel. The surprising update was confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the Tollywood film, through their social media on Thursday (September 18). The sudden exit of the actress has raised many eyebrows, with netizens speculating about the reason behind the decision. A source has now claimed that Deepika’s unreasonable demands led to her removal from the project. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel: Deepika Padukone Exits Film, Vyjayanthi Movies Says Project ‘Deserves Commitment and Much More’ (View Post).

Deepika Padukone’s Unreasonable Demands Lead to Her Removal From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’?

If a recent report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Deepika Padukone asked for a 25 per cent hike in her fees with a 7-hour work shift. The producers tried to negotiate the demands with the actress, but she remained firm in her decision. This reportedly angered the producers, as the film’s heavy VFX already posed budgetary challenges.

A source close to the production said Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 per cent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film. That's not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just seven hours in a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX-heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount."

Deepika Padukone Exits ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Deepika Padukone’s Team Demanded 5-Star Accommodation and Food Reimbursements?

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child, daughter Dua, with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024, was strict on working for seven hours. The report claimed that her team asked for five-star accommodations and food reimbursements for their entourage of 25 people. The source said, "Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face."

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Producers Offered Luxury Vanity in Exchange for Longer Working Hours

The producers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD were reportedly willing to offer a luxury vanity for Deepika Padukone for rest in return for the longer shooting hours. They also requested to reduce her team’s strength. However, her side was hesitant and refused to compromise on either demand. The insider added, "They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. This was the issue on Spirit too. Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work." ‘This What Your Feminism Stands For’: Is ‘Spirit’ Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Attacking Deepika Padukone’s PR in His Angry X Post? Netizens Think So!.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Spirit’ Controversy

Back in May, Deepika Padukone, who was supposed to play one of the female leads in Sandeep Reddy's upcoming film, Spirit, left the project, sparking a major controversy. Many reports suggested that the actress had several "unprofessional" demands, including an eight-hour workday and INR 20 crore fee with profit-sharing rights. She also reportedly refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu. However, many big names from the film fraternity came out in support of the new mother.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).