Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 28: The 7th PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship shattered records with over 8,200 young talent nationwide, earning global recognition and fostering a culture of resilience and determination in aspiring badminton stars.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Gropes, Sexually Harasses School Teacher Deboarding Metro Train at Majestic Station, Accused Arrested.

Mayura Shanbaug

In a spectacular display of badminton prowess and youthful enthusiasm, the 7th edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) etched its name in the annals of sporting history. Celebrating a staggering participation of 8257 young champions from across India, the championship not only broke its own record set in 2022 but also clinched the title of the 'Most kids participating in a Badminton Championship in multiple cities' as recognised by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA).

Also Read | Maharashtra IS Terror Module Case: NIA Submits Chargesheets Against Six Accused.

The grand finale unfolded at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, where the air was thick with competition, camaraderie, and the unmistakable passion for badminton. The event, graced by chief guests Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, Asian Games Gold Medalists and JBC 2023 mentors, was a true celebration of the sport's rising stars.

The 10-city extravaganza, spanning the length and breadth of the country, showcased the unwavering commitment of PNB MetLife in nurturing young talents in the badminton arena. With participants exceeding 8200, it's evident that the PNB MetLife JBC has become a beacon for aspiring shuttlers, highlighting the deep-seated passion for badminton among the diverse and talented youth of India.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the record-breaking numbers, the championship holds a special place in the hearts of those at the helm. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, expressed pride in not just surpassing their own world record but also in contributing to India's glory on the international badminton stage. The championship, he emphasized, is not merely a competition but a significant milestone in creating a pan-India badminton ecosystem.

This edition of the JBC saw a strategic partnership with world champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who served as mentors for the young talents. Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer of PNB MetLife, acknowledged the pivotal role played by these champions in inspiring the next generation of badminton stars. The focus, according to Bansal, is on unleashing the latent potential of young shuttlers and preparing them for global excellence.

The Delhi chapter of the championship witnessed some nail-biting action with over 1000 participants competing fiercely across various categories. From Ananya Talyan's stellar performance in Girls Singles Under 9 to Divyansh Rawat's triumph in Boys Singles Under 17, the young talents left no shuttle unturned in their quest for victory.

The results from the Delhi leg not only showcased the raw talent but also highlighted the championship's commitment to breaking barriers. The PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship is not just about records; it's about fostering a culture of healthy living, determination, and resilience among the future champions of the sport.

In the words of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the championship serves as an invaluable platform.

As we celebrate the successful culmination of the 7th edition of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, we take pride in surpassing our own world record for highest participation and for being recognized by World Record Certification Agency. Beyond the records, JBC represents a significant milestone in our mission to lay the groundwork for India' s glory and success on the international badminton stage by creating a pan-India badminton ecosystem that nurtures champions at the grassroots level

Ashish Kumar SrivastavaMD and CEO of PNB MetLife

This year has been especially remarkable for PNB MetLife JBC as we joined hands with world champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as JBC Mentors for the young talents associated with this tournament. They have played a pivotal role in inspiring young shuttlers to dream big and elevate their game and skills. We are eager for the next edition to unfold in our journey of unveiling the latent badminton potential across our nation and preparing them for global excellence

Sameer BansalChief Distribution Officer of PNB MetLife

It's inspiring to witness the boundless talent and enthusiasm within our young athletes. My journey as JBC mentor has been incredibly fulfilling, as I got the opportunity to guide these budding champions and witness the journey of these young badminton stars. This championship is more than a competition; it is a platform that nurtures dreams, ignites aspirations, and, I believe, it is laying the foundation for future gold medalists in the making

Chirag ShettyAsian Games Gold Medalist & JBC 2023 mentor

Tournaments like these serve as an invaluable platform for nurturing and harnessing the potential of our country's young badminton stars. Witnessing the enthusiasm, passion, and skill displayed by these emerging shuttlers reinforces the belief that our country has an immense reservoir of talent. My association as a JBC mentor has been a source of immense pride, particularly given the role that the championship is playing in creating an incredible platform that is serving as a powerful catalyst, empowering young players and bolstering their confidence to become future champions

Satwiksairaj RankireddyAsian Games Gold Medalist & JBC 2023 mentor

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)