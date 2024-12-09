ATK

New Delhi [India], December 9: Shreyas Media, India's premier sales and marketing powerhouse, has proudly secured the exclusive rights for advertising, activity, and vending zones at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual congregation. Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Government, this monumental event is expected to attract over 500 million attendees across a sprawling 4,000-hectare area, marking the grandest Kumbh Mela in history. With an estimated budget of Rs6,300 crore, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to redefine scale and significance.

Shreyas Media, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and Chairman, G. Srinivas Rao, has revolutionized media and event management through relentless innovation and a deep understanding of market dynamics. Renowned for driving the expansion of cinema with groundbreaking campaigns, Shreyas Media has orchestrated over 2,500 successful events, cementing its reputation as an industry leader. From promoting blockbuster multilingual movies to curating unique experiences that captivate diverse audiences, Shreyas Media combines creativity and strategy to deliver unmatched results. Now, this trailblazing expertise is being channeled into redefining advertising at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. By merging its unparalleled experience with cutting-edge strategies, Shreyas Media is set to transform this iconic event into a groundbreaking platform for brand visibility and engagement.

Speaking on this milestone, Srinivas Rao said, "The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a phenomenon that unites spirituality and commerce. By aligning our expertise with the Mela's scale, we aim to offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Our role goes beyond advertising; we deliver tailored strategies that maximize visibility, engagement, and return on investment for our partners."

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 promises an immersive blend of tradition, faith, and celebration over 50 days, drawing millions of devotees, saints, and global tourists.

Key highlights of the event include:

GrandBathing Rituals: Devotees taking the holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Cultural Showcases: Performances, spiritual discourses, and exhibitions celebrating India's heritage.

World-Class Facilities: Enhanced infrastructure ensuring smooth visitor experiences, including vendor zones, activity areas, and ample amenities.

Shreyas Media will focus on creating impactful advertising opportunities through strategically placed hoardings, Gantry Boxes,Watch/media Towers, Current Poles Branding, Charging Stations,Sky Balloons and vibrant Food vending and activity zones. These prime placements are designed to provide brands with unmatched exposure and direct engagement with the Mela's vast footfall.

"Our expertise lies in building strong, direct connections between brands and their target audiences. At the Maha Kumbh Mela, we will curate customized on-ground marketing solutions that deliver measurable impact. From high-visibility advertising spots to interactive activity zones, our efforts will ensure that brands achieve remarkable reach and recall," said Srinivas.

The initiative is bolstered by the expertise of Lingaraju Hemanth Srinivas, a Strategic Advisor to Shreyas Media and a key figure in securing this collaboration. Recently recognized as the "Man of the Year 2023" . Srinivas's visionary approach and market insights have played a pivotal role in positioning the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as the ultimate global branding platform.

This iconic event offers a rare and powerful platform for businesses to tap into one of the world's most engaged and diverse gatherings. Shreyas Media invites brands to leverage this unique opportunity, connecting with millions of attendees through innovative and immersive marketing strategies.

For collaboration inquiries, contact Shreyas Media at biz@shreyasgroup.net

