Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has successfully solarized 10 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karnataka under its flagship CSR initiative, 'Swasthya Kiran', in collaboration with SELCO Foundation. This transformative initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted access to lighting and reliable electricity in rural healthcare facilities, significantly enhancing the quality of healthcare services in underserved communities.

Each PHC has been equipped with a 5 kWp solar panel, a 19.2 kWh battery, and a 6 kVA solar PCU, ensuring continuous power supply for critical healthcare operations, lighting, and essential medical equipment. The initiative is expected to save approximately 7,000 electricity units per PHC annually, resulting in a total savings of around 70,000 units across all 10 centres. This translates to an estimated financial saving of Rs4.5 lakhs per year, while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions by approximately 50 metric tons annually--promoting a greener, more sustainable environment alongside improved healthcare delivery.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Mohandas, T.B. Officer, District Health Office, Tumakur, and Dr. Sidheshwara, Taluk Health Officer, Sira Block, along with Gram Panchayat dignitaries. They applauded the project's vital contribution to strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, shared his thoughts on this project, "At Signify, we are committed to using our lighting expertise to create a positive impact on communities through our CSR initiatives. Our Swasthya Kiran CSR project exemplifies this commitment by providing reliable and sustainable energy to power critical healthcare services in rural Karnataka. We are proud to partner with SELCO Foundation in improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of people."

The Swasthya Kiran project covers PHCs across four districts: 4 in Tumkur, 3 in Bangalore Urban, 1 in Kolar, and 2 in Mysore. Selection criteria prioritized PHCs that serve as high-delivery points and those with high outpatient (OPD) footfall to maximize community impact.

Speaking at the event, SELCO Foundation remarked, "At SELCO Foundation, we are committed to enabling sustainable energy solutions for underserved communities. Our partnership with Signify ensures that rural healthcare facilities receive reliable, round-the-clock power to deliver critical health services effectively."

By reducing dependence on diesel generators and ensuring uninterrupted energy access, the project not only advances clean energy adoption but also strengthens healthcare delivery for an estimated half a million rural and last-mile beneficiaries.

This initiative sets a benchmark for sustainable healthcare infrastructure and underscores the power of partnerships in promoting inclusive and equitable health solutions through renewable energy.

We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world.

