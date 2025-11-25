NewsVoir

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25: For Raju Chekuri, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who built his fortune in cybersecurity and AI, volleyball has always been more than a game. It's a memory of long rallies under the scorching Ahmedabad sun, of poorly marked courts and a burning ambition that sometimes propels small-town youth to dream big. Nearly four decades after leaving India to chase his technology dreams, Chekuri, a former amateur volleyball player, has returned to invest in a sporting vision through the newly put-together Goa Guardians, the 10th franchise in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

Chekuri, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of the California-based Netenrich, brings his trademark execution-first philosophy to this new play. "People talk too much about vision," he said in an interview. "But the key is staying in the game; being resilient, making good decisions every day. That's true for business and for sport."

The Goa Guardians are his latest experiment in staying in the game. Co-owned by Indian cricketer KL Rahul, the team debuted this October with a plan to nurture volleyball talent across the Konkan and coastal belt. "Volleyball is one of the most athletic, non-contact sports. If done well, it's exhilarating," said Chekuri. "We have some amazing talent. If we treat players as crown jewels, we'll do well."

In their maiden season, the Goa Guardians reached the semi-finals of the Prime Volleyball League, marking an impressive debut. "I think we are a pretty mature team, a very strong team," Chekuri said after the campaign. "We made a couple of mistakes early in the game, but the players showed up and played through. Some of our early matches went to five sets, and that showed our resilience."

The idea for Goa Guardians took shape while he was spending time in the coastal state, having invested in a local media outfit, the Department of Lore, promoted by filmmakers Anand Gandhi and game designer Zain Memon. "Goa has a spirit like no other; energy, culture, festivity. People around the world know Goa. It's the perfect base for something new-age like volleyball," he said.

But Chekuri's ambitions extend beyond a single franchise. Through Chekuri Sports Ventures, he plans to create a fund focused on sports infrastructure, grassroots training and media innovation. "It's more emotional than strategic," he admitted. "I've been away for 40 years. Now it's time to come back and invest in India."

Chekuri's own journey traces back to the alleys of old Ahmedabad, where he first picked up a volleyball in school under the watch of coach Varshambhai. He went on to represent Kakatiya University at the South Zone Championships, captaining teams and even earning a call-up for India before academics took over. "There were no leagues then," he recalled. "The only dream was to play for the country. No money, just pure love for the sport."

His return through the PVL, he says, is an attempt to give today's athletes the professional stage he never had. "Until 10 or 11, kids should play whatever they like. But from 12 onwards, that's when you can shape them. If we can support that age group, we'll not only produce athletes but stronger human beings."

Looking ahead, Chekuri says his goal is to turn Goa into a volleyball powerhouse over time. "We love volleyball and we're invested in the grassroots," he said. "Winning a couple of tournaments will be great, but what really matters is building a culture that makes Goa India's favourite team. We want to give our fans every reason to cheer for us."

