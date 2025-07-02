BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 2: One year since its inception, Simplilearn's Learning Hub+ (SLH+) has emerged as the learning library of choice for enterprises navigating the demands of AI and digital transformation. Launched with a bold vision to redefine corporate upskilling, SLH+ has proven its impact with over 25,000 licenses adopted by enterprise customers worldwide, empowering thousands of professionals with hands-on, live learning solutions in the latest digital skills. As organizations prioritize workforce readiness in the digital age, Simplilearn is on track to upskill more than 50,000 professionals in 2025 through SLH+, solidifying its position as the ultimate platform for hands-on, interactive, scalable, high-impact corporate learning.

Also Read | BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Leaders Looting Land Given to Farmers for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

Launched to address the growing demand for immersive and scalable training solutions, SLH+ offers enterprises unlimited access to 700+ live instructor-led classes per month, 550+ on-demand courses, and 100+ hands-on labs and real-world projects across key digital domains, including AI, Data science, Cloud computing, DevOps, GenAI, Cybersecurity, Project and process management, agile, six sigma and many more. This all-inclusive, subscription-based platform empowers organizations to continuously upskill and reskill their workforce in line with market dynamics.

"Simplilearn Learning Hub+ is not just a product--it's the most effective way for organizations to upskill workforce on cutting-edge digital skills", said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "With its unmatched flexibility in offering hundreds of live classes, depth of digital skills catalog, and industry relevance, SLH+ enables organizations to build future-ready talent at scale."

Also Read | 'Itti Si Khushi': Is Rajat Verma Playing the Male Lead in Sumbul Touqeer's Upcoming SAB TV Show? Here's What We Know.

Since its commercial launch, SLH+ has gained strong traction, with 20 paid enterprise customers onboarded worldwide, 10,000+ learners covered, and more than 7,000 certifications earned to date. Leading enterprises such as Temenos, Carrix, Godrej Infotech, SAS Management, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Citybank leverage SLH+ to power employee learning journeys, foster digital capabilities and enhance business agility.

The platform's unique value lies in its combination of live and on-demand learning, enterprise-ready features like a branded learning platform, integration capabilities, dedicated customer success support, and the ability to scale learning across multiple departments and geographies.

Skills like Data and AI (30%), Cloud and DevOps (18%), and Cybersecurity (15%) have emerged as the most explored areas, in addition to AgenticAI, Agile & Scrum, Python, and PMP. This reflects the urgent demand for cutting-edge tech capabilities across sectors.

With a strategic vision of reaching $100 million in B2B SaaS revenue by 2027, Simplilearn is doubling down on the success of its commercial business. The Simplilearn Learning Hub+ platform is at the core of this vision, delivering impactful, measurable outcomes and ensuring employees stay relevant in today's fast-changing business environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)