Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3: Continuing its journey of fostering dialogue within the design community, Sirca Paints India Ltd. hosted an exclusive Architects' Meet in Dehradun on 25th August, 2025. The gathering created a thoughtful space for architects and interior designers to exchange ideas on material innovation, design narratives, and the evolving role of finishes in shaping contemporary practice.

Recognized for its Italian wood coatings and OIKOS wall textures, Sirca has always stood for excellence in finish and a sensitivity to design intent. The Dehradun meet carried forward this ethos, presenting Sirca not merely as a brand of products but as a trusted partner to design professionals, engaging directly with the conversations that define today's architecture and interiors.

Set within the serene backdrop of Dehradun, the evening unfolded as a blend of networking and exploration, marked by open dialogue and meaningful interactions. Rather than a conventional showcase, the event highlighted collaboration, encouraging participants to engage with surfaces not just as materials, but as extensions of design thinking and creative expression.

Key attendees from the Sirca leadership included Director Mr. Gurjit Singh Bains and Associate Director Mr. Chirag Goel, who shared insights on the brand's evolving vision of supporting the profession with finishes that merge durability with aesthetic clarity. Their presence reinforced Sirca's ongoing commitment to creating spaces of dialogue where design voices can converge and find resonance.

The meet was further enriched by the presence of some of the region's most respected design professionals. Rohit Mathur of Kayakalp Architects and Interior Designers, Manish Kala of Edifice Design Studio, Vivek Aeron of V Designs Architecture and Interiors, Ashish Mohan of Dwellers Architect,; and Ashish Kumar of Studio4wall,, all contributed perspectives that emphasized the relationship between material choices and design intent. Their reflections added depth to the evening, underscoring how finishes play a pivotal role in balancing endurance, beauty, and meaning within built environments.

The Dehradun edition reaffirmed Sirca's commitment to positioning itself as a collaborator in the creative process, listening to the profession's evolving needs, while offering finishes that support both expression and endurance.

What remained as the evening concluded was more than the impression of polished surfaces; it was the memory of conversations that bridged ideas, and the shared sense of community among professionals dedicated to shaping India's built environment. Through gatherings like these, Sirca continues to strengthen its bond with architects and designers, investing in relationships that inspire design for years to come.

For more information, visit www.sircapaints.com or follow @sircapaints on Instagram.

