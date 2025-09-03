Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The action in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will now shift to T20Is, with the visitors already having swept the ODI series 2-0. The ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 will be played on September 3, with the hosts Zimbabwe being captained by Sikandar Raza, taking over the leadership role from Craig Ervine in ODIs. The Sri Lanka national cricket team will continue to be led by Charith Asalanka. Sri Lanka Announces Squad for T20I Series Against Zimbabwe: Charith Asalanka To Lead, Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Due to Hamstring Injury.

Zimbabwe have recalled veteran Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor into the 16-man squad, with Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani also earning callups. Meanwhile, Wessely Madhevere has been dropped from the side along with Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, and Newman Nyamhuri. In six T20Is between these two sides, Sri Lanka have come out victorious five times, while Zimbabwe have won once.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025 Date Wednesday, Sept 3 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details Fancode App and Website – Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Hosts Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-T20I series on Wednesday, September 3. The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: ICC Penalises Sri Lanka for Slow Over-Rate in Thrilling Win Over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of ZIM vs SL T20Is 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025?

Yes, Fancode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series 2025 in India. Hence, Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I 2025 on the Fancode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a match pass (INR 25) to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2025 match.

