New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) President Alvaro Lario here in the national capital on Thursday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests and emerging global challenges, the Ministry of Finance informed through a tweet.

During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted that multilateral institutions should effectively contribute to ensuring food security by investing in food storage, food processing, and making small-size farming remunerative, besides ensuring participation of emerging economies and developing countries and addressing the new global challenges.

She also underlined the need for the multilateral development banks (MDBs) to take a new and fair review to deal with new and emerging challenges.

Appreciating India's leadership in steering the G20 presidency, the IFAD president updated Sitharaman about how his organisation was bringing climate change to the centrestage of the institution. (ANI)

