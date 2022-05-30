Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI/PNN): Six top DJs of the country, DJ Akhtar, Akbar Sami, Suketu, Paroma, Lil B, and Notorious, created an incredible atmosphere at Vandal when they took turns at the DJ console to enthral the crowd. It was the first time top DJs of this calibre got together in a bar lounge to perform.

The event was jointly hosted by Punish B Sharma, VP, Operations, Meluha, The Fern and DJ Akhtar for a select audience of celebrities and corporate honchos. The event on this scale has not happened for more than two years due to covid restrictions. It is the first time such an event is happening in Mumbai after a long period, Punish said. He added that it is the first of the many such events we have planned to make Vandal a happening bar lounge.

Informing about various other events, he said that he was in touch with other artists as well to ensure that the entire calendar is full of such amazing events.

Speaking about the state-of-the-art music systems and DJ console, DJ Akhtar said, I was pleasantly surprised to figure out that Vandal has the best sound system in the city and is of international standards along with such a luxurious feel as the ambience gives a My Kinda Place. So, we decided to jam here together.

Vandal- bar lounge is the latest entry to Mumbai's glittering and sparkling nightlife. Housed on the ground floor of Meluha, The Fern at Hiranandani Gardens Powai, Vandal is all set to take Mumbai's nightclub culture by storm.

"The burgeoning central suburbs have been missing on the nightlife front with practically no options. But not anymore. With Vandal now open, they don't have to bother to go to the western suburbs or the town side. Head to Vandal to cherish the thrilling and delightful evening, Punish said.

