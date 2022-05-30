New Delhi, May 30: Football Delhi in its executive committee meeting held recently took a unanimous decision, wherein a partner or sponsor who funds Football Delhi activities with an annual sponsorship value of Rs 35 lakh or above, will have the option to audit the accounts for that particular financial year. The decision was taken on May 28. Hailing this decision, Shaji Prabhakaran, President, Football Delhi stated, "It is a significant step towards bringing in highest transparency in the functioning of the Association and we by adopting this measure would certainly boost the confidence of the existing and probable partners/ sponsors who are looking towards supporting football in India." Neymar Jr Transfer News: Brazilian Expects PSG Stay Despite Exit Rumours.

"Association should be like an open book and we at Football Delhi would like to take the lead role in putting the best practices in changing the image of the game's administration and outlook in the capital city. There are many misconceptions about Sports Associations in India and our actions should speak louder than anything else in changing the perception of the beautiful game," he added.

