Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 30: SkinInspired, the breakthrough skincare brand, is proud to announce its victory at the highly prestigious BEAUTY&YOU India 2024 Awards by The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) New Incubation Ventures (NIV) and Nykaa. SkinInspired triumphed in the GROW (in-market) category, competing against 660 participants and being celebrated as "the future of Indian beauty" at a ceremony recently held at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. The brand was honored for setting new standards in skincare and beauty by combining science with innovation."From innovation to impact, SkinInspired redefines skincare and clinches top honours in the GROW category at The Estee Lauder Companies and Nykaa's coveted platform."

Founded in 2023 by Piyush Jain, a seasoned FMCG professional with over a decade of experience, and renowned dermatologist Dr. Prashant Agarwal, SkinInspired has quickly gained recognition for its result-oriented, science-backed skincare solutions. The brand's innovative use of multi-active ingredients and sustainable, travel-friendly packaging has earned it a reputation among dermatologists and consumers alike.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition," said Piyush Jain, Founder of SkinInspired. "This milestone reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are confident that our products will continue to make a positive impact, offering Indian consumers skincare that's both effective and accessible."

SkinInspired has been embraced by leading dermatologists across India, who recommend its formulations for a range of skin concerns. In just one year, the brand has made a significant mark in the industry, providing affordable skincare solutions that rival international standards.

The awards were judged by an esteemed panel of personalities, including Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President at NIV, ELC; Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager at ELCA Cosmetics; Tarun Tahiliani, Founder and Director of Tarun Tahiliani; Anaita Shroff Adajania, Stylist and Creative Director; Deepica Mutyala, CEO and Founder of Live Tinted; Shruti Chandra, Vice President at Invest India; and Gianandrea Ferrari, CEO of Intercos, among others.

About SkinInspired

SkinInspired is a pioneering skincare brand on a mission to make international-quality skincare accessible to Indian consumers. With science-backed ingredients and eco-friendly, travel-friendly packaging, SkinInspired addresses a wide range of skin concerns. Recommended by hundreds of leading dermatologists across India, SkinInspired is redefining the standards of affordable and effective skincare.

For more information, visit- https://www.skininspired.com

