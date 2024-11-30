Noida, November 30: A tragic incident occurred in Greater Noida on Friday afternoon when a 14-year-old boy reportedly slipped and fell from the balcony of his 14th-floor apartment in the Paramount Emotions housing society. The incident took place around 3 pm at the 18-storey building in Sector 1, Greater Noida. According to Manoj Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bisrakh, the young boy succumbed to his injuries following the fall.

The 14-year-old boy, a Class 7 student, lived with his family in the apartment and was reportedly home alone when the tragic incident occurred, according to the police. "We are attempting to speak with the parents to understand the circumstances, but they are deeply distressed and unable to provide further details," said SHO Manoj Kumar Singh. He also mentioned that the post-mortem of the boy’s body has been completed. Greater Noida Wall Collapse: Three Children Die As Under-Construction House Wall Collapses After Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR Region (Watch Videos).

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the boy’s death. According to Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, the initial findings do not suggest any foul play or suicide. "At this stage, based on the available evidence, we do not suspect any malicious intent or self-harm," Kumar stated. Authorities are continuing their inquiries and examining all possible angles to ensure a thorough understanding of the tragic incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).