Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): SoftwareONE, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud solutions has partnered with SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia to provide a fully integrated solution to streamline processes across all aspects of its enterprise.

"With MTWO's end-to-end holistic offerings, we will now be able to streamline our offline processes to one centralized location where everything (including 2D, 3D, 4D, 5D) works together," stated Kelsey Hartigan-Go, SM Prime's Vice President - IT.

The agreement provides SM Prime enterprise usage of the MTWO Construction Cloud Solution for project information and process management on their Multiple projects for the next 5 years.

In addition to BoQ management, standardization in Rate Analysis/Budget, Time & Cost linkages with Line items, Workflow management, Task management; the agreement includes 5D simulation for their virtual planning and MTWO Mobile app along with their Snag & Defect Management solution.

"We are very excited to work with SM Prime Holdings Inc." said Saurabh Aggarwal, Sales Director at SoftwareONE MTWO. "We have helped many developers/contractors deliver large, complex projects in multiple regions over the years, and now we look forward to supporting standardization and process optimization across engineering and construction portfolio of SMPH Group in Philippines. Through our global network of offices, SoftwareONE is able to provide ample support & trainings to all internal and external project participants," he added.

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH) is one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia that offers innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities with the development of malls, residences, offices, hotels and convention centers. It is also the largest, in terms of asset, in the Philippines.

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies.

This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence.

SoftwareONE is the global distribution and service delivery partner for the MTWO construction cloud platform. Through its team of experienced professionals with deep industry roots and its continuous innovation, it enables AEC firms and owners to holistically develop and implement their business, technology, and digital transformation strategies.

With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit https://www.softwareone.com/en

