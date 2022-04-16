New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI/PNN): Rapz, a flagship brand of Smart Tech Overseas has announced the launch of two new models "Rapz Smartwatch - Active 200 Pro & Active 1000 BT calling watch.

The Active 200 Pro comprises of practical tools such as alarm clocks, stopwatch, timer, camera control, adjustable brightness, find the phone. It also consists of automatic sleep, tracking your deep, light, and awake sleep patterns, and provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality to help you get a better understanding of your health and make reasonable adjustments to your lifestyle.

Rapz Active 1000 on the other hand gets all your messages and notifications straight on your wrist in its full 1.32'' IPS HD touch screen defining your personal style. It comes with a waterproof 3W speaker, microphone lightweight design with 30 Days long-lasting battery Life.

The launched smartwatches also come with distinct features of heart rate monitor, body temperature tracker, sedentary alerts, and blood saturation tracker, besides weather info and music control.

Vaibhav Kaopor, Co-Founder, Just Rapz said, "We aim to make wearable technology in everyday life safe, enriching, and fun. We are working hard to launch some more innovative smartwatches in this fiscal. We are also marketing the products with the help of social media influencers to tap into the right audiences as fast as we can. With the tech bloom in the current economic transition and a sharp concentration in the lifestyle domain, people are more likely to adapt to growingly efficient & health friendly appliances competitive in all means."

"We are one of the fastest-growing lifestyle wearable brands today. We are supporting first time a "Make In India" project through our Rapz Smartwatch (Active 200 Pro) which is the first watch in the wireless charging segment" he added.

Rapz Active 200 Pro comes in 3 colours Black, Pink, and Blue (Silicon strap) with wireless charging. The company has priced the smartwatch at (Rs 9999/-). On the other hand, Rapz Active 1000 comes in Black and orange colours with 30 Days Big Battery Life and cost (Rs 10,999/-). The company has not yet revealed the availability details of the Rapz smartwatches.

The new variants of the brand are also equipped with the most advanced techno frenzies like magnetic charging USB cable, NFC Wireless charging, & battery life of up to 30 days in just one charge, apart from a lot of other high functionalities.

The specialty and the value-for-money of the products Rapz Active 101, Active 200 Pro, Active 1000 come with a one-year returnable policy. While the Rapz Active 101 come in Full HD IPS LCD Screen "TFT screen, brightness screen pixels with a single built body with Hi-fi dual-module calling function, and a built-in microphone and speaker.

The products are available online at Amazon Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Nayka, Paytm, Ajio, Reliance store, and also at the company official websites www.rapz.in & www.smtindia.co

In the future plans, the brand is all set to launch two more models Rapz Active 300 Signature Series and Rapz Active 300 Lite which are claiming to have large battery life and bigger dial LCD as its key feature with multiple other products USPs, while proving to be the puzzling choice of today's youth. All the smartwatches come with a 1.69-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling functionality.

Rapz is a new age lifestyle brand that advocates technology embedded in comfort & personality. It offers a wide range of products like Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Smartwatches, Neckbands, TWS, Earbuds, at the most affordable price range, and has stakes of more than 50 SKUs in the market at the moment. Rapz also recently participated in an event under titled sponsorship with MTV Beats in December 2021 with Rapz new introductory gadgets.

