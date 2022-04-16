One of the most festive events of the Christian community is around the corner! The principal festival of the Christian church that commemorates the resurrection day of Lord Jesus Christ is celebrated as Easter. The celebration is known as Pascha in Latin and at times people also call it Ressurection Sunday. Many Christians view Easter Sunday as the greatest feast of the Church year when folks attend special Church services, singing hymns, decorating God's house with candles and flowers and taking out a procession. Easter 2022 will be celebrated on the 17th of April. The festival is observed on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox and is a moveable feast, meaning it is not fixed in relation to the Christian liturgical calendar. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

In some traditions, the children put out their empty baskets for the Easter bunny to fill with Easter eggs while they sleep. Easter egg hunt has become a new culture wherein the Chicken eggs, now made up of chocolates, are filled with sweetmeats like jelly beans. The egg is an ancient symbol of new life and rebirth, holdovers from the feast of Eostara. Moreover, the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is the core of the Christian gospel. To make your Easter Sunday memorable, we have compiled greetings, festive messages, HD pictures along with SMS, quotes, sayings and thoughts that you can share with your friends, family members, relatives and office colleagues. Easter Sunday 2022 Food Recipes: 5 Delicious Dishes That You Can Easily Make at Home for Festival Day!

Easter Sunday 2022 Messages

Easter Sunday 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Photo Reads: Easter Day Tells Us That Life Is To Be Interpreted Not Simply in Terms of Things but in Terms of Ideals.–Charles M. Crowe

Happy Easter 2022 Greetings

Easter Sunday 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Christ the Lord Is Risen Today, Sons of Men and Angels Say. Raise Your Joys and Triumphs High; Sing, Ye Heavens and Earth Reply. – Charles Wesley

Easter Sunday 2022 HD Wallpaper

Easter Sunday 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Easter Says You Can Put Truth in a Grave, but It Won’t Stay There.– Clarence W. Hall

Pascha 2022 Wishes

Easter Sunday 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Easter Is Meant To Be a Symbol of Hope, Renewal, and New Life.—Janine Di Giovanni

Resurrection Sunday 2022 Quotes

Easter Sunday 2022 SMS (File Image)

Quote Reads: Here Is the Amazing Thing About Easter; the Resurrection Sunday for Christians Is This, Christ in the Dying Moments on the Cross Gives Us the Greatest Illustration of Forgiveness Possible.— T. D. Jakes

Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Images, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Resurrection Sunday

Easter is also associated with the liberation of the Jews from Egypt as depicted in the Old Testament and the Jewish holiday of Passover that occurs on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisa. The Last Supper, which took place the night of Maundy Thursday, before Jesus was arrested, is also connected to these events.

