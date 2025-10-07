Smiling Faces as Students Receive Degrees at the Convocation, Fourth Convocation Ceremony of the University of Technology, Jaipur

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 7: The University of Technology, Jaipur celebrated its fourth convocation ceremony on Sunday with grandeur, showcasing a unique blend of knowledge, innovation, and excellence. Students appeared excited as they received their degrees. The event, held at Deepshikha College of Technical Education, Sector-3, Varun Path, Mansarovar, Jaipur, witnessed the conferment of degrees and medals upon graduates, postgraduates, and research scholars from various faculties.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Actor Rajat Bedi Opens Up About Struggles and Bollywood's Neglect After Father Narendra Bedi's Death.

The Chief Guest, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar, awarded degrees to the students. On this occasion, Vipin Sharma, Director Growth of Physics Wallah Institute, was conferred with an honorary doctorate. The program was presided over by Dr. Prem Surana, President of the University, while Advocate Dr. H.C. Ganeshiya graced the ceremony as the distinguished guest.

Dr. Rashmi Jain (Vice-Chancellor), Dr. Ankit Gandhi (Pro-Vice-Chancellor), Dr. Anoop Sharma (Registrar), and Dr. Arvind Sharma (Chief Advisor) also blessed the students with their presence. Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy & Devsthan Joraram Kumawat, and Minister of State for Revenue Settlement & Sainik Welfare Vijay Singh Chaudhary sent their congratulatory messages.

Also Read | Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge Inspires To Make Micro AI Films on PM Narendra Modi's Life (See Post).

* Blend of Innovation and Excellence Along with Education

* "Focus on Local for Vocal," says Education Minister Madan Dilawar

Notable Guests in the Past

University Vice-President Dr. Anshu Surana mentioned that eminent personalities like former President Pratibha Patil, CAT Chairman Pramod Kohli, and former Governor Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil have graced past convocations.

Education Minister's Address

In his keynote, Education Minister Madan Dilawar urged students to adopt the mantra of "Local for Vocal" and promote indigenous products, thereby contributing to the nation's growth. Citing international trade challenges, he emphasized self-reliance, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired Indians towards embracing indigenous practices.

Congratulating the degree recipients, he encouraged them to pursue new dimensions in life, focus on technology and startups, and equip themselves with practical skills. He further highlighted that Deepshikha Group of Institutions is steadily advancing in the fields of education and technology.

On employment, Dilawar stressed that India's dependency on foreign companies--especially with 65% imports from China--has reduced job opportunities. He called upon students to focus on self-reliant ventures and startups to generate employment.

President's Address

University President Dr. Prem Surana congratulated the graduates, urging them to make their families and the university proud. He emphasized adopting technology for skill enhancement. He also informed that the university recently secured a NAAC B++ accreditation, a commendable achievement.

"No Politics in Education"

Advocate Dr. H.C. Ganeshiya remarked that education should remain free from politics, as political influence adversely affects learning. He praised India's strong primary education foundation that prepares children for higher education.

University's Progress

* Since its establishment in 2017, the University of Technology has made remarkable progress in innovation, research, and industry-supported placements.

* Strong industry linkages have created top employment opportunities for students.

* State-of-the-art research facilities and innovation centers encourage technological development.

* Courses are designed to match industry requirements, offering internships for practical exposure.

A Moment of Inspiration for Students

The convocation was not just an academic milestone, but also a moment of inspiration, motivating students to actively contribute to society and nation-building.

University of Technology at a Glance

* Established: 2017

* Campus: Fatehpur Road, Vatika, Jaipur

* Focus Areas: Technology, Innovation, Research, Industry-supported Placements

* Objective: Delivering quality education and creative positive societal impact

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)