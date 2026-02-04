PRNewswire

Singapore, February 4: Singapore Management University (SMU) has launched a new Master of Science in Business AI, aimed at developing a critical but currently under-supplied pipeline of talent: business leaders who are fluent in AI and grounded in cross-functional business knowledge, strategy, and leadership.

- Aligned with national priorities, the programme addresses a growing demand for leaders who can translate AI into business strategy

The programme is aligned with Singapore's SkillsFuture and Smart Nation priorities, which emphasise building AI skills and strengthening data-driven decision-making capabilities across the workforce. As AI becomes central to how organisations operate, demand for AI-related skills continues to grow, with companies across Asia-Pacific increasingly adopting AI tools and integrating AI into workflows and operating models.

"The real AI skills gap isn't merely technical--it's translational," said Professor Sungjong Roh, Academic Director of the Master of Science in Business AI at SMU. "While organisations may have access to AI tools, far fewer have leaders and executives who know how to work with them strategically, deploy them responsibly, and ensure they create value while effectively managing risk. This programme closes that critical gap."

Building a pool of business leaders who can lead with AI

By cultivating a cadre of socially conscious business leaders prepared to take on strategic roles in AI-enabled organisations, the Master of Science in Business and AI programme reflects SMU's vision for innovation in education.

Developed in close alignment with industry needs, the programme aims to nurture graduates who are fluent in the language of AI technologies and, more importantly, adept in managerial decision-making, business acumen, and strategic transformation within an AI-driven economy.

Unlike traditional programmes that focus either on technical AI development or general management training, SMU's Master of Science in Business AI is explicitly business-first. The programme emphasises practical leadership and strategic application, and differentiates itself in three key ways:

- Integrated interdisciplinarity: Business strategy, decision intelligence, AI capabilities, and ethics are taught as an integrated whole rather than as siloed disciplines. Students learn to operate at the intersection of senior leadership and technical teams--a capability increasingly demanded by industry.

- Practice-oriented and interactive learning: The curriculum includes distinctive courses such as Human-AI Collaboration, Data Storytelling and AI-Augmented Influencing, Change Management for Disruptive AI, and Innovations and Operations in Intelligent Online Marketplaces. SMU's hallmark interactive, seminar-style pedagogy fosters deep engagement, peer learning, and close integration with industry practice.

- Strong alignment with national and industry needs: The programme directly supports Singapore's SkillsFuture and Smart Nation priorities by building capabilities in Business Intelligence, AI-enabled decision-making, and responsible AI governance--areas critical to sustaining competitiveness in an AI-augmented economy.

With strong industry linkages in Singapore and across Asia, SMU aims for the programme to contribute directly to the nation's pipeline of AI-ready business leaders. By developing "bridge builders" who can connect senior leadership with technical teams and ensure AI investments translate into business value, the University continues to support Singapore's ambition to remain competitive in an AI-driven global economy.

Applications for the Master of Science in Business and Artificial Intelligence are open from today for the August 2026 intake. Visit the website here.

