New Delhi [India], March 20: Social Collage, a leading digital solutions provider, has joined forces with American Domains, a prestigious US-based company renowned for its domain strategy expertise since 2000. Together, they are set to revolutionize domain ownership and management with the launch of Domain as a Service (DaaS) in India, APAC, and MENA markets.

DaaS is a game-changing approach that eliminates the complexities of domain registration, renewals, and security, offering businesses, startups, and individuals a seamless digital presence. This fully managed service provides a hassle-free domain experience bundled with hosting, SSL security, and ongoing technical and marketing support--ensuring that users can focus on their growth while their online identity is completely taken care of.

What is Domain as a Service (DaaS)?

DaaS is a subscription-free, long-term solution that provides domains under a simplified, all-in-one model. Unlike traditional domain services where businesses must handle renewals, technical configurations, and cybersecurity on their own, DaaS offers:

1. No renewal hassles - Available in 1-year, 5-year, and 10-year plans. * Full domain lifecycle management - No more worries about server maintenance, security updates, or hidden fees.

2. Complete website & marketing support - Social Collage ensures seamless integration of your domain with your business needs.

3. 24/7 dedicated customer support - Guaranteed assistance at all times. * Affordable and scalable solutions - Designed to suit businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises.

Bringing American Domains' Legacy to India and Beyond

Established in 2000, American Domains has been a pioneer in the domain strategy space, serving global enterprises, small businesses, and individual creators for over two decades. Recognized for its commitment to security, reliability, and innovation, the company has now expanded into the Indian market, aAfter APAC and MENA region with Social Collage as its exclusive partner along with Devopsis Technologies

With this collaboration, Social Collage aims to empower businesses and entrepreneurs by providing a cost-effective and hassle-free alternative to conventional domain and hosting solutions.

Empowering Businesses with Seamless Digital Identity Solutions

In today's digital landscape, securing an online presence is critical for businesses, yet many struggle with the complexities of managing domains, hosting, and security. DaaS removes these barriers, making it easier than ever to establish a strong, secure, and professional online presence.

"We believe that businesses should focus on their growth, not on the technicalities of domain management. With DaaS, we are redefining how businesses approach digital identity--bringing simplicity, security, and support into one unified solution," said Rahul RB, Marketing Head .

With a vision to provide cutting-edge domain solutions, the DaaS model enables businesses to stay online effortlessly while eliminating common challenges such as forgotten renewals, expired SSL certificates, and server downtimes.

The Future of Domains is Here - Get Started Today!

Whether you're a startup, a growing business, or an individual creator, DaaS is the future of domain ownership. Say goodbye to complex domain management and embrace a streamlined, fully supported digital presence.

Explore DaaS Today: https://socialcollage.in/daas

