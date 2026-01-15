VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Solitario, a leading luxury lab-grown diamond brand, today announces its official partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), bringing exclusive fine diamond jewellery collection inspired by two of the world's most iconic entertainment franchises -- Tom & Jerry and the DC Universe for Indian consumers.

The launch event, hosted at Solaire, BKC, marked the debut of the new collections with a vibrant evening in which nostalgia, fashion, and fandom collided. Luxury editors, stylists, creators and HNIs explored immersive Tom & Jerry "mischief corners" and dramatic DC superhero zones, with Vivek Oberoi, Co-founder of Solitario, and actor Taha Shah Badussha, the face of Solitario's Gentlemen's Edit jewellery line, in attendance.

Designed over six months, the Tom & Jerry and DC Universe-inspired collections feature 20+ handcrafted pieces, each taking 18-40 hours of meticulous setting, sculpting and finishing by 14 master karigars (craftsmen). Crafted using 18K vermeil gold, micro-pave diamonds, 3D character modelling, and precision engraving, Solitario transforms pop-culture favourites into elevated, collectible luxury.

The Tom & Jerry line celebrates joyful chaos with dual-motif earrings, miniature pendants, playful bracelets, and stackable rings that bring animated charm and sparkle to everyday wearables. The DC Universe range features bold Batman emblems, Superman shields, Wonder Woman accessories, Flash bolt studs, and a bracelet collection that brings everyday superhero moments to life.

Commenting on the launch, Ricky Vasandani, MD of Solitario, emphasized the brand's strategic vision and said, "This collaboration is the ultimate fusion of purpose and pop culture. We are not just creating jewellery; we are embedding the pure, ethical brilliance of lab-grown diamonds into the timeless stories of DC Universe and Tom & Jerry. Solitario's Telos--its ultimate purpose--is to democratize luxury with a clear conscience. By partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), we are giving fans a guilt-free way to wear their fandom, proving that the most sustainable luxury can also be the most fun and aspirational."

Solitario's 'TOM & JERRY AND DC UNIVERSE' collection was revealed in the presence of a distinguished roster of key Indian celebrities and influencers, including the ace director and choreographer Farah Khan and prominent television figures Eijaz Khan,Nia Sharma, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Nandish Sandhu, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The collection and launch was also graced by prominent personalities, including Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Zareen Khan, Shiv Thakare, Divya Agarwal, Terence Lewis, Celebrity Designer Ken Ferns, and influencers Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair, and UorfiJaved, successfully validating the brand's strategy to democratize and expand the appeal of ethical luxury across millennial and Gen Z consumer segments.

About Solitario:

Solitario Diamonds, founded in 2022 by Ricky Vasandani and Vivek Oberoi, is one of India's fastest-growing brands in the new-age luxury diamond segment. Designed for the modern, conscious consumer, Solitario champions sustainable luxury, combining aesthetics with ethics. The brand has rapidly set benchmarks across India and 6 global markets, including Dubai, Malaysia, and Spain.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP):

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home decor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at www.DC.com

