Jaipur, January 15: The Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025 has been declared by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on January 15, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Grade IV (Class 4) recruitment examination can now check and download the merit list from the official website — rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted from September 19 to September 21, 2025, across nearly 1,300 examination centres in Rajasthan. This massive recruitment drive aims to fill 53,479 Class IV vacancies in various state government departments. SOF NSO 2025-26 Results Out At results.sofworld.org, Know How To Download Scorecard.

Official Website Error

At present, some candidates are facing technical issues while accessing the RSSB website due to heavy traffic. The board has clarified that the issue is temporary, and aspirants are advised to keep checking the website as services are expected to resume shortly. IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025 Out at ibps.in; Get Direct Links and Know Steps To View Integrated Scores of Online Mains Examination and Interview Round.

RSSB Class 4 Result 2025: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025:

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Select “4th Grade / Class IV Result 2025”

The merit list PDF will open automatically

Download and save it for future reference

Direct Download Link: RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025 (to be activated once server load reduces)

About RSSB Grade IV Examination

The RSSB Class IV examination is among the largest competitive exams in India, with a record 24.71 lakh registrations this year. The exam was conducted in two shifts over three days to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

The recruitment is being carried out for clerical, ministerial, and support staff positions across multiple Rajasthan government departments, making it one of the most sought-after state-level recruitments.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for cut-off marks, category-wise merit list, and document verification schedule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Careers360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).