New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The on-going COVID-19 wave and related state-wise lockdowns have impacted many lives.

For Sonalika Tractors, India's fastest growing tractor brand and No 1 exports brand from the country, remaining committed for farmer's well-being is the top most priority.

Therefore, Sonalika Tractors has announced two-month primary warranty extension on all its tractors delivered to customers during May 1st, 2019 to June 30th 2019.

All customers whose primary tractor warranty is expiring during the period May 1st 2021 to June 30th 2021 will get two months extension period from date of expiry, considering the pandemic is creating challenges on mobility across markets.

This is to assure peace of mind to Sonalika customers whose lives majorly depend on tractors to earn daily living. The company executives will shortly be connecting with all such customers via calls and SMS.

"It is in Sonalika's DNA to remain closely knitted with farmers and supporting them even during the toughest of times. Sonalika is carrying forward the initiative it took during last year during first wave of the pandemic and has decided to extend compassionate support to its valued customers in these tough COVID-19 times," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group sharing his thoughts on warranty extension.

"We understand that in these unprecedented times, the movement is restricted on account of localized restrictions and state-wise lockdown. We would like to extend our gratitude to our customers who have trusted Sonalika Tractors by extending the primary warranty period by two months for all our existing customers whose warranty is expiring during May 1st 2021 to June 30th 2021. We hope our customers will avail this benefit at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted and thus giving an assurance that we are with them even during these trying times," added Raman Mittal.

