New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Australian First Nations artist, designer and cultural advocate Grace Lillian Lee is set to present her work in India at the India Art Fair 2026, bringing Indigenous Australian perspectives on heritage, sustainability and identity to Indian audiences.

Lee will showcase 'The Winds of Guardians', a new body of work deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of the Torres Strait Islands.

A descendant of the Miriam Mer Semsep people of the Eastern Islands of the Torres Strait, Lee draws on ancestral knowledge passed down through generations.

Introduced to traditional weaving at a young age, her contemporary practice continues to be shaped by these techniques, blending cultural memory with modern material expression.

Her work explores themes of Country, Indigenous sovereignty and environmental consciousness through a distinctly present-day lens.

At the India Art Fair, Lee will present four large structural forms titled North Winds, South Winds, East Winds and West Winds, accompanied by a ceremonial Dreamweaver mask.

Together, the works examine wind as both a physical force and a metaphor for movement, memory and transmission.

Inspired by beliefs surrounding ancestors and wind spirits from the Torres Strait Islands, the installations are constructed using materials such as cotton webbing, cotton twine, cane, mirror acrylic and electrical rubber shrink tubing.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, described Lee's participation as a reflection of Australia's commitment to showcasing First Nations culture internationally.

"Rooted in tradition yet unmistakably contemporary, Grace's work demonstrates how ancestral knowledge continues to inform and inspire new artistic expression," he said in a press release.

Speaking about her upcoming visit, Lee expressed admiration for India's craft heritage and cultural traditions.

She said she was honoured to share her work through conversations centred on Indigenous knowledge and cultural exchange, noting that her practice pays tribute to her ancestors while reviving traditional weaving techniques to preserve cultural narratives and celebrate the guardians of her heritage.

As part of her visit to India, Lee will participate in a series of curated engagements, including an in-conversation with Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, facilitated by High Commissioner Green.

Her work will also be exhibited in a subsequent show at the National Crafts Museum, allowing wider public engagement and dialogue between Indigenous Australian and Indian artistic practices.

Lee's presentation forms part of broader cultural initiatives placing First Nations stories at the heart of Australia's arts and cultural outreach in India, following projects such as the 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition and the Kirikin fashion showcase. (ANI)

