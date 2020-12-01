New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on month during FY'21 in the company's technologically advanced, customised product portfolio.

The undaunted support of farmers during the pre-season as well as during the festival season has powered the company to clock an extraordinary 71 per cent Domestic growth in November'20 to sell 11,478 tractors, surpassing the est. industry growth of around 49 per cent. Cumulatively Sonalika has overall (Dom + Exports) recorded 92,913 tractors sales in FY'21 YTD (April- Nov'20).

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani Injured During L.A.C. – Live The Battle Shoot in Kargil.

"I am pleased to share that our strategy to offer customised farming solutions has won us the farmer's trust in our technologically advanced products. This noteworthy trust has powered us to surpass industry growth month after month by a significant margin. Our customised tractors and implements are designed with advanced features to offer significant increase in the farmer's productivity and thus making us the No.1 choice for farmers. Sonalika has sold 11,478 tractors in November'20, registering a remarkable 71 per ceny growth which is the highest in the industry and powered us to surpass the industry growth of 49 per cent (Est.)," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, speaking his thoughts,

"As we enter the festive season in southern region, farming activities are at peak during this time of the year. We are fully geared up with our Mahabali series, which is the World's first Puddling special tractor custom made to meet the crop and soil requirements of southern India farmers. The Mahabali range is designed with advanced features and has been developed especially for the southern states based on the valuable consumer insights. It is powered by Maha Torque, Maha Speed and Maha Comfort to significantly increase farmer's productivity and income level," he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Pfizer And BioNTech Seek EU Approval for Coronavirus Vaccine.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)