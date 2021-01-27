Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soneva, the luxury resort operator with sustainability at its core, has announced the launch of Soneva Jani, Chapter Two. The award-winning Maldives resort is synonymous with overwater luxury, superlative hospitality and rare guest experiences, and this new chapter marks the beginning of an incredible new era. Now open to guests, Chapter Two expands upon Soneva Jani's portfolio of luxurious water villas, as well as introducing exciting new dining concepts, the Soneva Wellness Centre, and a whole new way to experience the best of the resort with Soneva Unlimited.

"We are delighted to introduce guests to Soneva Jani Chapter Two," says Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and CEO of Soneva. "As we continue to celebrate Soneva's 25th anniversary into the middle of 2021, Chapter Two will mark the start of an exciting new era for Soneva Jani. At this milestone moment in our story, we will continue to set the standard for sustainable luxury with even more choices of exquisite accommodation, remarkable gastronomy and rare, unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Twenty-seven new overwater villas can be accessed via a winding jetty off the southern tip of the resort's main island. The new villas in Chapter Two have been carefully positioned to maximise privacy and create a true sense of seclusion, with the ocean on all sides and unmatched views of the sunrise or sunset.

Ranging from the spacious One Bedroom Water Reserves to a sprawling Four Bedroom Water Reserve, they are among the largest and most luxurious overwater villas of their kind in the world: each featuring vast indoor and outdoor living spaces and sweeping terraces, private pool, some have slides straight into the private lagoon, and outdoor bathrooms for bathing under the sun and stars. The one and two-bedroom Reserves also have the iconic retractable roof over the master bed for stargazing. Ideal for families, all the rooms can be closed off, with a children's sleeping area located just behind the master bedrooms for maximum peace of mind while staying overwater.

Like all of Soneva's villas, the new Water Reserves have been crafted to the highest environmental standards, using sustainable materials, such as Forest Stewardship Council-certified woods, and state-of-the-art technology to reduce their impact on the planet. Commanding unforgettable views, they include 20 One Bedroom Water Reserves, six Two Bedroom Water Reserves (including one which has been designed to accommodate differently-abled guests) and a Four Bedroom Water Reserve. Soneva Jani's existing three and four Bedroom Island Reserves on the island now fall under Chapter Two.

When guests book a stay in any of the Chapter Two overwater or island villas, they get to experience Soneva Unlimited, an indulgent new offering that invites guests to enjoy every facet of Soneva Jani to their heart's desire, all included in the price of the villa. Soneva Unlimited includes unlimited: dining at all bars, restaurants and in-villa Dining; alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at all bars and restaurants; visiting Michelin-starred chef dinners and experiences; wines from the Soneva Unlimited list; experiences, diving, and children's experiences; and spa treatments. Also included under Soneva Unlimited is a dedicated Barefoot Butler, return shared seaplane transfers from Male, daily laundry service, and daily replenishment of the in-villa minibar. The full Soneva Unlimited menu can be viewed here.

Wellbeing is a vital part of the Soneva philosophy, and Chapter Two welcomes the launch of the new Wellness Centre on Soneva Jani's picturesque South Beach. Set to open its doors in Q2 of 2021, the 1,742 sqm centre will set a new standard in holistic wellness, combining ancient Ayurvedic techniques with cutting-edge therapies. It has been designed to harmonise with its breath-taking beachside setting and features two indoor therapy rooms and three open-air treatment pavilions with unmatched views of the spectacular natural surrounds.

The Wellness Centre includes a dedicated Ayurvedic Clinic as well as an indoor consultation room for visiting specialists. Alongside a cross-functional fitness area, an open-air yoga pavilion includes facilities for aerial yoga. The new complex also features a retail area, featuring sustainable apparel, wellness products and accessories.

Chapter Two also expands on Soneva Jani's choice of dining destinations. Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren was the first new outlet to open in October 2020. It is the brainchild of celebrated Swedish chef and restaurateur, Mathias Dahlgren. Inspired by its spectacular location next to The Gathering, this casual, overwater restaurant serves lunch and dinner menus of plant-based and pescatarian dishes, with produce freshly picked from Soneva Jani's organic gardens, or sustainably caught in the waters around the resort.

So Wild by Diana Von Cranach is a fully plant-based restaurant in the midst of the Organic Garden. Diana's 50 years of experience in plant-focused dining come to life in a menu that draws inspiration from Ayurveda and highlights ingredients grown at the resort. Having forged her own culinary path in Asia, the internationally renowned raw food chef and cookbook author has created a menu that revives historical recipes from around South East Asia and Indonesia. Ingredients are prepared using techniques like steaming, flash-frying, and dehydrating when they aren't presented raw.

The third new culinary addition to Soneva Jani is So Primitive. Set around the central fire pit, this dining experience puts the element of fire in the spotlight. Think roasting, grilling, searing, salt-crusted baking, and cooking in kettles and clay pots over coals. Choose from a menu that features fresh seafood, meats, and plant-based dishes. So Primitive will be open for guests in the near future.

The starting price for a 1 Bedroom Water Retreat in Chapter Two starts from USD 3,560+++ in shoulder season, which includes all meals, transfers, experiences, drinks and spa treatments.

For more information about Soneva, please visit www.soneva.com

Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru within a 5.6-kilometer lagoon in the Noonu Atoll, and has uninterrupted ocean views in all directions. The lagoon is 35 minutes by seaplane from Male International Airport, and one hour by speedboat from Soneva Fushi. The recently opened Maafaru International Airport in the Noonu Atoll is just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Soneva Jani.

Inspired by the word for 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani currently comprises 51 overwater villas and three island villas, with intuitive service provided by our Barefoot Butlers. The Chapter One Jetty has 24 one to four-bedroom Water Retreats, while the Chapter Two Jetty has 27 one- to four-bedroom Water Reserves. Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands will remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives.

Facilities on the island include the overwater Cinema Paradiso and restaurant, the new Soneva Wellness Centre that houses an Ayurvedic centre, more treatment and consultation rooms, a cross functional fitness area, and retail shop. Also on the main island is the Eco Centro Waste-to-Wealth centre, organic gardens, Jungle Gym, tennis courts, and water sports champa.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)