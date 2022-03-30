New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): Stalwarts from the Real Estate Industry and the Glitterati of Tinsel Town descended on "SOS Nitelife" - "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", as it hosted its first Edition of "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards- 2022" and "SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards- 2022", on March 25 2022', at Hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, India.

Kishori Tai Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai, Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board, MHADA and Deepak Ghosh, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai were the eminent Guests of Honour who graced the event while Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director and Lina Ingle, Director/Founder of SOS Nitelife - Desi Homes, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited, played perfect hosts.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Heist: Hacker Steals $625 Million in Crypto From Blockchain Platform Ronin.

Earlier, Dr Bu Abdulla, Chairman of Abdulla Group/Entrepreneur/ Philanthropist/Guinness World Record Holder and Zeus Damania, Director Sales, Hircorp Real Estate, Dubai, had graced the Soft Launch of ' Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards'- 2022", at Great Ballroom, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE, with over 250 HNI Guests from India & UAE in attendance.

The Media Strategisation and PR Partner for the event was 'Naarad PR & Image Strategists', indisputably one of the Global Award-Winning Top Agencies in the domain of PR and Image Strategisation boasting of a cumulative experience of Ten Decades with the latest feather in the acknowledgement by The Economic Times as the Industry Leader in Brand Consolidation, Image Strategisation & PR with Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Founder & Managing Director in attendance.

Also Read | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Poland, Senegal Secure Tickets to Qatar.

The NGO Partner was the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, an environmentally conscious organization striving for the sustenance of Mother Earth and her children inhabiting the planet.

"DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS - 2022" - The Award winners included the following:

* Tarun Mukherjee, --Senior Vice - President - Sales & Marketing, Hiranandani Communities,

Hiranandani Fortune City - Panvel for Best Residential Project - Navi Mumbai.

* Rahul Kapoor, General Manager - Sales, Premium & Luxury Housing for Lodha New Cuffe Parade for

Best Residential Project Central Harbour -Mumbai.

* Vijay B. Kandhari from B Kandhari Group for Most Trusted Luxury Brand in Realty.

* Kapil Razdan and Seema Pandey - Partners - Arquite - Best Architect for Commercial Project - EZ Homes, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

* Narrindra Yerandkar for Best Aviation Consultant - Mumbai and Delhi,

* MQ Syed, MD of Exhicon Group for Messe Global Pune Laxmi Lawns -- Largest Multipurpose Events Venue - Pune.

* Advocate Suyog Pagade, CMD, Swarajya Infrastructure for Residential/ Commercial/ Property Plot/Farmhouse and Villa Project - Belapur.

* Mohan Kumar HT and Shrutha Keerthi Y -- Prime Castles - Best Channel Partners, Bengaluru.

* Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman Global St. Angelo's - The White Villas At Shahpur for Best Designer Villas Designed by Sussanne Khan.

* Sonal Barmecha, Founder and Co-Owner Of Sante Spa Cusine, Khar, Mumbai, for The Designer Food With Healthy, Vegan And Satvik Options with Decor, Interiors and Ambience.

* Vijay Ahuja - Shelter Trading & Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, Best Channel Sales Partner - Mumbai.

* Suhail Y Khandwani from Khandwani Group for Best Residential Luxury Project - Mahim, Mumbai.

* Hiren Sanghani from Sole Real Estate Consultants for Best Channel Sales Partner - Pune.

"SOS NITELIFE EXCELLENCE AWARDS - 2022" - The Awardees were as follows:

* Leslee Lewis - Legendary Singer-Composer-Performer.

* Ranvir Shorey - Most Popular Actor on OTT.

* Amit Behl - For Global Representation of the Indian Actor.

* Marcellus Baptista - Legendary - Czar of Night life Award.

* DJ Akbar Sami - The Indian Global DJ.

* Philanthropist Aparna Sharma - Climate Change and Social Activism.

* Rupali Suri - Best Actress - Dad, Hold My Hand

* Navin Prabhakar - Iconic Stand-up Corporate Comedian of the Decade.

* Hiten Paintal - Best Director -Rakhi Aur Sindoor

* Rajesh Shringarpure - Most popular Actor on Indian Television.

* Navya Singh - Shattering Gender Barriers and Women Empowerment.

* Nikkit Ghag - Actor-Superodel for Animal Activism.

* Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli - Best Show - Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai!

* Rohitash Gour - Best Actor Comedy - Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai!.

* Charrul Malik - Best Debutant Actress -- Bhabiji Ghar Per Hai!.

* Sanjay Gagnani - Most Versatile Actor in Indian Telvision.

* Shabab Sabri - Iconic Singer of the Decade.

* CINTAA - For Yeoman Service to Performer Community.

* Sandip Soparkar - Iconic Choreographer of the Decade.

* Manisha De - Music Producer - Medi and Entertainment Industry Leader, Startup Mentor.

* Rohit Verma - Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country.

* Siddhant Gill - Best Media Strategist & Animal Activism.

* Actor Mihika Kushwaha - Most Promising Talent

* Kavya Jones - Most Promising Talent - Music.

* Delnaaz Irani - Entertainer Of The Decade.

* Shaleen Malhotra - Sexiest Man in Indian Television.

* Vedant Gill - Best Media Strategist & Tree Plantation Initiatives.

* Avinesh Rekhi - Most Popular Actor on Indian Television.

* Rupesh Sonar - Best Celebrity Manager.

* DJ Aashika Mirza - Best Female Corporate DJ.

* Aman Gandhi - Best Supporting Actor - Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV.

* Aashi Gaur - Rising Star TV & Film Actress.

* Vijaya Shelar - Lifetime Achievement - Animal Crusade

* Dr. Prabhu Charan Mohanty - Educationist - Orissa Krishnamurthy World School (A Day Cum Residential Concept School With Indian Value at International Standards).

* Ashish Mishra - Aditya Educational Campus - Best Architectural College - Mumbai.

* Jayesh Joshi - Iconic Social Worker of the Decade.

* MQ Syed - MD. Exhicon Group - Exemplary Event Industry Contributor to Fight Covid Pandemic.

* Fahim Batliwala - SIMCA - Best Corporate Outdoor Advertising Company, Mumbai.

* Dinesh Pandya - Bhoomi Events & Planners Pvt. Ltd. - Best Wedding Planner of the Year.

* Kunal Kale - Pinak Industries - Best Advisory And Management Consultant.

* VJ Ram - (Visual Effects) Best Corporate Video Jockey of the Year.

* Sagarika Chhetri - Most Popular Female Anchor Corporate & TV Presenter.

* Club Illusions - Best Suburban Night Club, Mumbai.

* Nielesh Bharadwaaj - Optimus Corporate Travel Solutions - Best Corporate Travel Solutions.

* Alpesh Shah - Best Computer Training Institute in Mumbai Suburban.

* Tarun Pugalia and Vijay Solanki - ON TV Digital Media LLP - Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year in Transit Media Broadcasting.

* Yusuf Ibrahim - Iconic Celebrity Security of the Decade.

* Tehzeeb Asar - Best Online Radio Artist of the Year.

* Aditya Kalla - Best Corporate Male Anchor of the Decade.

* Aleem Shaikh - Hello Mumbai - Best Digital News Portal Mumbai.

* Raj Kishore Pal - Raj Video - Best Corporate Videography.

* Akash Singh - A S Production - Best Corporate Production.

* RK Mishra - Best Wedding Videography.

Interestingly, the Global Award-Winning "SOS Nitelife" boasts of over 2000 Corporate Events over two Decades. The Company has 4 Intellectual Properties (IP's) including "SOS NITELIFE", "QUEEN OF MASHUPS", "KING OF MASHUPS" & "DESI HOMES" and represents various Corporates Companies for various Events, Awards Categories and Segments in Best Services, Works and Achievement.

For Services or Sponsorship of Events, "SOS Nitelife" - "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", can be contacted on +91 98200 11180, +91 98200 11190...

email - sales@sosnitelife.com, desihomes@sosnitelife.com website: www.sosnitelife.com.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)