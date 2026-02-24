Mumbai, February 24: Ukraine could not confirm nor deny the reports of a crime boss’s son, Igor Komarov, being kidnapped in Bali, a diplomat said Monday, February 24. Meanwhile, Indonesian authorities have launched a massive security sweep across Bali following reports that Igor Komarov has been kidnapped for a USD 10 million ransom.

The 28-year-old was reportedly abducted in South Kuta on Saturday evening, February 21, 2026, while vacationing with his girlfriend, social media influencer Yeva Mishalova. A graphic video circulating on the platform X shows a bruised Komarov claiming his captors are demanding the massive sum as repayment for funds allegedly stolen by his father’s criminal network in Dnipro. Igor Komarov Kidnapped: Ukraine Mob Boss Oleksandr ‘Narik’ Petrovsky’s Son Kidnapped in Bali, Kidnappers Demand USD 10 Million Ransom.

Igor Komarov Kidnapping

🚨🇺🇦🇮🇩 UPDATE: Igor Komarov, 28-year-old son of Ukraine crime kingpin Oleksandr "Narik" Petrovsky, was grabbed while chilling in Bali. Kidnappers dropped a gut-wrenching video where a beat-up Igor begs his folks to cough up $10M they allegedly ripped off through shady… https://t.co/YAaMvWXOvO pic.twitter.com/paqDA1k1ET — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 21, 2026

🇺🇦 In Bali, the sons of two Ukrainian crime bosses were kidnapped — media. The media reports that Yermak Petrovsky and Igor Komarov were kidnapped. The first allegedly escaped, while the second is in captivity. In the video, they cut off three of his fingers, tortured him, and… pic.twitter.com/PNRa5lHXFl — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) February 21, 2026

Igor Komarov Kidnapped in Bali

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Jakarta has responded to the viral reports with caution. Yevhenia Shynkarenko, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires, stated on Monday that while the embassy is aware of the social media footage, they have received no official notification from the Indonesian police or requests for assistance from the family. "We can neither confirm nor deny the kidnapping," Shynkarenko told the Jakarta Globe, noting that the lack of formal communication makes it difficult to verify the authenticity of the ransom demand or Komarov's current status.

The Viral Ransom Video

The controversy intensified after a three-minute video was uploaded by an account on X, showing Komarov with visible facial injuries and a bandaged arm. In the footage, he claims that his captors have already severed some of his fingers and warns that his family will receive more limbs if the $10 million is not paid. Kidnapping Bid Caught on Camera in Italy: Man Arrested After Attempted Abduction of 1-Year-Old Girl at Bergamo Supermarket.

In a secondary clip, a man identifying as Komarov admits to operating a network of fraudulent call centers targeting Russian citizens. The kidnappers reportedly claim that the ransom is not a criminal extortion but a "recovery" of money stolen through these scam operations.

Police Manhunt and Security Sweeps

In response to the alleged abduction, the Bali Police have ordered intensified patrols and roadside inspections across the Sarbagita metropolitan area. On Monday night, Gianyar Police deployed 35 officers to a key border intersection, inspecting over 170 vehicles in a two-hour window.

Target Area: South Kuta, Denpasar, and Gianyar borders.

South Kuta, Denpasar, and Gianyar borders. Operation Status: No suspects or vehicles linked to the abduction have been identified as of February 24.

No suspects or vehicles linked to the abduction have been identified as of February 24. Official Stance: Commissioner I Nyoman Sukadana stated the operation aims to "narrow the movement of potential perpetrators" while maintaining regional security.

Investigators are looking into whether the couple's social media activity inadvertently facilitated the abduction. Yeva Mishalova, who has a significant following on Instagram, had been posting photos of the couple’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in Bali, tagging specific locations on the island.

Authorities believe these public updates may have allowed the kidnappers to track the couple's movements. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine four years ago, Bali has seen a significant influx of Ukrainian and Russian nationals, leading to occasional friction involving foreign criminal elements on the island.

Igor Komarov is reportedly the son of Alexander Petrovsky, a Dnipro-based figure nicknamed "Narik," who has long been associated with organized crime in Ukraine. The allegations of a USD 10 million ransom tied to "stolen money" suggest that this incident may be a spillover of Eastern European underworld disputes into the Indonesian tourism hub.

