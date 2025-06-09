PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: The Soulful Business Retreat 2025, organized by spiritual leaders Abhishek K Madan and Harpreet Kaur, was not just a weekend getaway--it became a turning point for over 100 women spiritual entrepreneurs from India and abroad. Held in the heart of Mumbai, the two-day experience wove together emotional healing, spiritual mastery, and business acumen, leaving participants transformed and empowered.

Throughout the retreat, attendees were taken through a carefully structured sequence of immersive activities designed to challenge their inner limitations, reconnect with their purpose, and step into their leadership. The energy in the room was often electric--tears flowed freely, laughter echoed, and quiet moments of introspection created deep breakthroughs. Harpreet Kaur's emotionally driven exercises and guided rituals helped participants reconnect with their voice and vision, while Abhishek K Madan delivered strategy-rich insights on how to build impactful, heart-led spiritual businesses.

One participant shared, "I've been to events before, but never one that made me feel seen, heard, and so deeply transformed. I arrived lost, I'm leaving with direction and power."

The high point of the retreat was the presence of Padma Shri Smt. Hema Malini Ji, who not only inspired the audience with her elegant and empowering speech but also launched the book Fearless & Feminine. The book, co-authored by Harpreet, Abhishek, and 27 women of the community, is a deeply moving collection of stories showcasing how everyday women overcame their past, healed through spiritual sciences, and built thriving consultation careers. The book includes a heartfelt foreword by Hema Ji herself, cementing the event's significance in the world of spiritual entrepreneurship.

During her address, Hema Ji said, "What you're doing here is truly special. You're giving women not just hope--but a system and community to succeed." Her appreciation for Abhishek and Harpreet's work was echoed in the standing ovation she received.

The retreat also featured an award ceremony celebrating milestones like the Lakhpati Club, Hall of Fame, Empress Club, and Blue Diamond Awards, honoring the achievements of students who've not only transformed personally but are earning, serving, and shining as spiritual professionals.

Adding to the spiritual depth of the retreat was the launch of Divine Whispers, a 54-card affirmation deck inspired by sacred Indian texts. The deck was gifted to participants and symbolized the daily integration of intuitive practices and spiritual growth.

Since 2020, The Occult Academy has impacted over 50,000 students across India and abroad. From homemakers to professionals seeking purpose, thousands have taken up Tarot, Numerology, and energy sciences not just as tools of healing--but as full-time, purpose-driven careers. With a Rs5 crore+ business and a mission to redefine India's spiritual coaching industry, Abhishek and Harpreet have become torchbearers for a new generation of soul-led leaders.

