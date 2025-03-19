Sovereign Pharma

New Delhi [India], March 19: Sovereign Pharma, a leader in high-quality injectable manufacturing, proudly announces its milestone: EU approval for aseptic and terminally sterilized products, including vials, ampoules, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes (PFS) for both liquid and lyophilized formulations. This achievement is a significant step in the company's commitment to quality, safety, and global healthcare excellence.

Also Read | 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched in India With Aesthetic Changes; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The EU approval joins ANVISA (Brazil) and MHRA (UK) certifications, all three secured over the course of a year. With these three prestigious approvals, Sovereign Pharma has strengthened its global presence, ensuring its products meet the highest international regulatory standards.

A Testament to Uncompromising Quality

Also Read | Spring 2025 Funny Meme Templates: First Day of Spring Memes, Viral Instagram Reels, Hilarious Jokes and Images To Coax You Out of Hibernation.

"At Sovereign Pharma, quality is not just a standard--it's the foundation of everything we do," said Kairus Dadachanji, Founder of Sovereign Pharma. "This EU approval reaffirms our dedication to manufacturing excellence, ensuring that every vial, ampoule, cartridge, and syringe we produce meets the strictest levels of safety, efficacy, and reliability."

Global Regulatory Endorsements

In addition to the EU approval, ANVISA, the regulatory body under Brazil's Ministry of Health, granted approval for aseptically processed and terminally sterilized small volume parenteral solutions. Likewise, the UK's MHRA approved the company's terminally sterilized small volume liquids for vials. These certifications, coupled with WHO-GMP certifications and many others (held since 2006), reinforce Sovereign Pharma's dedication to time-tested and globally trusted manufacturing standards.

Expanding Global Reach & Future Innovations

With an established footprint in over 50 countries, Sovereign Pharma is set to expand, leveraging these new approvals to penetrate additional markets. This milestone enables the company to manufacture both terminally sterilized and aseptically filled injectables, catering to the evolving needs of the global healthcare sector.

As part of its strategic approach, Sovereign Pharma has already begun upgrading its manufacturing facility to integrate Isolator lines, ensuring compliance with the latest technological and regulatory advancements.

Furthermore, the company has invested an additional 30 million euros to upgrade its existing facilities. This investment includes the installation of isolator filling lines with auto lyophilised loading & unloading, fully automated packing lines, and the development of a dedicated building for PFS and cartridge filling that meets global standards. The facility is set to be in line for production by the end of 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Sovereign Pharma. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)