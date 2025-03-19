New Delhi, March 19: Ducati has launched its new motorcycle in India, the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, at a starting price of INR 9,96,700 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Scrambler Ducati Icon Dark has aesthetic changes compared to the standard model. It maintains the roadster motorcycle look, but it is affordable compared to the other lineup. The dark theme makes the bike look stealthy yet aggressive for street riding.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark 2025 model has dark paint all over the body and a smoked round-shaped headlamp, making it stand out from the standard variant. It also offers more accessories compared to the regular version. The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark costs INR 94,000 more than the standard Scrambler Icon model and is available at all Ducati dealerships in India. 2025 Honda Shine 100 Motorcycle Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Specifications and Features

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark comes with an 803cc air-oil-cooled L-twin engine that produces a maximum of 73 hp power at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motorcycle has 18-inch wheels on the front and 17-inch wheels on the rear with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. The bike gets Kayaba USD fork on the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings Extended to 30,000 Buyers at Introductory Price of INR 1.2 Lakh As Indian EV Company Sees Record 20,000 Bookings in Just 2 Days.

The new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark 2025 model has a 4.3-inch TFT that allows smartphone connectivity, a ride-by-wire system, four-level traction control, cornering ABS, and two riding modes—road and Sports. It weighs 176 kilograms and has a tubular steel trellis frame. The Italian motorcycle company offers various accessories for customers, such as seats, exhausts, and coloured covers. The bike's seat height is 795 mm, and it can be adjusted up to 780 mm. Mechanically, the Scrambler Icon Dark remains the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).