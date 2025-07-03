VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: Muthoot FinCorp, one of India's leading NBFCs and flagship Company of 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, also known as Muthoot Blue, announces the launch of Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards - a first of its kind initiative to celebrate India's small business owners.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for recognizing the resilience, innovation, and contributions of India's small businesses -- the real drivers of our economy. With Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards, the Company takes a bold step forward to shine a national spotlight on these entrepreneurs and their journey.

The participants can be from varied industries and the nominations are open to all small business owners across the country. There are seven different categories - Lifetime Achievement Award, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Innovators of the Year, Tech Trailblazer, Social Impact Leader, Fastest Growing Business.

Nominations are free and open till July 10, 2025 - https://mflsparkawards.muthootfincorp.com/ or visit www.muthootfincorp.com.

The Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards offer national recognition, expert business mentorship, and an exclusive, fully-sponsored trip for winners and one family member to attend a grand award ceremony -- where they will share the stage with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

Designed to connect with the most underserved yet high-potential segment of India's entrepreneurial landscape, the Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards underscores the Company's Purpose-driven vision. Winners will be selected by an independent jury of respected industry leaders, ensuring a credible and transparent evaluation process.

"Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards is not just an event, but we want it to SPARK a movement that uplifts and supports the entire small business community. Through this unique initiative, we aim to honour the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines India's small business owners. Every participant will have access to knowledge, tools, and mentorship that can help them grow. This initiative reflects our deep and long-standing commitment to empowering grassroots entrepreneurs -- not just with financial support, but with the recognition and encouragement they truly deserve," said Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp.

With over 3,700 branches across India and a robust digital network, Muthoot FinCorp is uniquely positioned to reach entrepreneurs in urban, semi-urban, and rural markets. The Muthoot FinCorp SPARK Awards further reinforces the company's mission to unlock opportunity and drive progress from the ground up.

