New Delhi [India], January 21: Sparsh CCTV, a pioneer in electronic surveillance, has partnered with Indian Railways to enhance security and operational efficiency for the newly inaugurated Jammu Railway Division. This collaboration coincides with the inauguration of three new trains and marks a historic milestone in enhancing connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India. Additionally, Sparsh CCTV played a key role in ensuring comprehensive security during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, safeguarding millions of pilgrims.

Sparsh's comprehensive solutions have been integral to ensuring the success of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a project of immense strategic and economic significance for India. By enabling seamless rail connectivity in this sensitive region, USBRL underscores the Government of India's commitment to infrastructure growth and national security.

Also, during the Maha Kumbh, Sparsh CCTV ensured comprehensive security for millions of pilgrims arriving at Prayagraj's railway stations. Key highlights include cyber-secured STQC-certified cameras installed across all major stations, end-to-end video management systems for real-time monitoring and efficient crowd control, 360-degree security coverage at Prayagraj (PRYJ), Prayagraj Junction (PYGS), Phaphamau Junction (PFM), and Rambag (PRRB), and crowd management analytics deployed at major locations, ensuring seamless handling of large gatherings. Sparsh's integrated CCTV and video management solutions established a control room to oversee operations, providing a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims.

Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & CEO of Sparsh CCTV, stated, "We are immensely proud to contribute to both the USBRL project and the Maha Kumbh, two monumental initiatives that reflect India's spirit of progress and unity. By delivering innovative, 100% Made in India solutions, we have reinforced our commitment to safety, quality, and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The USBRL project, hailed as one of the most challenging railway undertakings in post-independence India, features engineering marvels such as 38 state-of-the-art tunnels spanning 119 kilometers, 927 bridges covering 13 kilometers, and the iconic Chenab Bridge--the world's highest arch railway bridge, standing at 359 meters above the riverbed. Sparsh CCTV has ensured the safety and operational efficiency of this project by deploying advanced surveillance technologies, including fire and smoke detection, abandoned object monitoring, face recognition, and train speed analytics. An integrated Command and Control Center, equipped with advanced AI, SCADA systems, and an Emergency Calling System, facilitates real-time monitoring of train movements and signaling, ensuring improved safety, efficiency, and operational management.

Security has been a paramount concern in the Kashmir region, and the USBRL project sets a benchmark for integrating cutting-edge surveillance and operational systems in such a sensitive area. For the first time in India, an entire railway surveillance system has been executed by a single OEM/ manufacturer. Sparsh has deployed a range of solutions, including explosion-proof cameras, stainless steel cameras, advanced video management software, Video Analytics and Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC), all designed and manufactured in India. This achievement highlights the country's capability to address complex challenges with indigenous technology.

The implementation of this surveillance infrastructure has been managed in collaboration with key stakeholders such as RailTel, Konkan Railways, Ircon, and renowned integrators like L&T, TATA, Honeywell and Siemens, PSJV ensuring a world-class safety framework for the project. Sparsh's solutions have been pivotal in addressing critical challenges, including monitoring overhead cable operations, detecting track obstructions, and integrating advanced LiDAR 3D technology to enhance operational efficiency, enabling seamless functioning even in the region's rugged and unpredictable terrain.

With the inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division, the operational readiness of the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar signifies the completion of the Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari rail link. This rail journey offers passengers a unique and extraordinary experience, crossing engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad cable-stayed bridge. The successful execution of this monumental project not only strengthens national unity but also ensures a robust security framework in one of India's most sensitive regions, thanks to Sparsh CCTV's advanced surveillance systems.

Established in 2002, Sparsh CCTV is a homegrown leader in electronic surveillance, embodying the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. With in-house manufacturing units and a cutting-edge R&D center, Sparsh delivers innovative and secure solutions to meet India's growing safety needs. The company's STQC-certified products stand as a testament to its commitment to cybersecurity and technological excellence.

