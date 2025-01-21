Cupertino, January 21: The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to launch in 2025 with several key changes and improvements in the long-running Special Edition series. The iPhone SE 4 rumours began after Apple launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in 2024. After a long period, Apple might consider launching the fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone this year.

Apple launched its iPhone SE 3 in 2022, and since then, the tech giant has not revealed any new model in its Special Edition series. The iPhone SE series is known for offering compact smartphones with good performance and cameras in the higher-mid range segment. Several leaks of the upcoming SE 4 suggested that Apple began mass production of the device in December 2024. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Tomorrow; Check Timing, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone SE 4 2025 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple's upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE will likely have a 6.06-inch or 6.1-inch OLED display and a design similar to the iPhone 14. Recently, rumours suggested that the model will likely be called iPhone 16E and may not continue the SE 4 expected model name. Besides, as per the latest information, the iPhone SE 4 may be launched with Dynamic Island, which is available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series.

iPhone SE 4 may include a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. It is expected that the device may include an A-series chipset, higher 8GB RAM, and Apple Intelligence support. Besides, Face ID, a USB-C charging port, and other basic features would likely be offered. Apple's Special Edition smartphone may be launched around March to April this year; however, an official confirmation date has yet to be announced. Samsung Galaxy Slim Launch on January 22? Know What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event.

The iPhone SE 4's price could start around USD 499 in the US and around INR 49,990 in India. Despite the rumours, Apple has yet to confirm when and if the SE model will be launched.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).