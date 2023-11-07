PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 7: Sparsh CCTV, a leading player in the field of video surveillance and security, has been on the forefront in the country with its multiple applications. At the recently held India Mobile Congress 2023 (largest telecom, media and 5G technology expo in Asia), across vertical & industries Sparsh launched indigenous cloud platform hosted in India which will provide benefits like:

Data Localization: Ensures that the user's data is stored within India, complying with local data protection and privacy regulations.

Low Latency: Servers in India can provide lower latency for users in the region, resulting in faster data access and upload/download speeds.

Scalability: Consider the scalability options of the service to accommodate growing storage needs for individuals and businesses.

Service Reliability: Assess the service's reliability and uptime, as a reliable service ensures that the user's data is accessible when needed.

Cost Structure: Compare the pricing plans to find a service that aligns with the user's budget and offers good value for the features provided.

Mobile Accessibility: Offers convenient mobile app access to the user's data while they are on the move.

Industry Standards Compliance: Adheres to GDPR regulations to ensure the security of the user's data.

Focusing on the need of the hour Sparsh is the first Indian CCTV company to successfully get cyber security certification QWASP ASVS V4.0 Level 2 on CCTV cameras from STQC with a non - Chinese American chipset and also have a coveted GDPR compliance certificate.

Sparsh has been an active part of the 5G movement in India which was demonstrated at IMC by presenting 20 5G use cases like: Facial recognition and Railway driver alert system for Railways and airports to intelligent traffic monitoring system for Roadways to Explosion proof cameras for Mining and ONGC, to thermal cameras for Defense and body worn cameras for law enforcement.

Sparsh was also present as an integrated solution as many booths like L&T for Manufacturing 4.0, as smart miner solution for Coal India, as Vehicle path monitoring system for IIT Delhi, as Facial recognition system for C-DoT, as railway solution for Ericson proving to be Surveillance Technological backbone for everyone.

Sparsh is also a proud contributor with its advanced facial 5G camera with edge analytics like: ANPR, ITMS, FRS, ITMS, ATMS solutions to the 100 5G labs that are being set up in the country under the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister and one of which was remotely inaugurated by him.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD - Sparsh said "Sparsh is the first Indian CCTV brand which has been operational since the last two decades and is dedicated to achieving PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have recently been focusing on our 5G innovations with AI, which will make significant changes across industries. We continue to serve the country and make world safe, secure & better place to live with made in India products & solutions which are secure, innovative and technologically advanced."

The Founder & MD of Sparsh plays a key role in formulating policies in India and is also India's representative with voting rights at the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This enables in developing the apt solution to arising challenges.

The global Surveillance and Access Control market size was USD 43 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 66-67 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9 per cent during the forecast period. Increasing terrorist activities, criminal acts and frauds have increased the adoption rates of these solutions across industries ranging from residential, industrial defense & military and transportation.

Sparsh has been doing some world-class technology research in the video surveillance space and has been investing about 8 per cent of its revenues in R&D. The company aims at being amongst the top 3 brands in India in this space in next three years.

About Sparsh

Sparsh CCTV, established in 2002, is a pioneer and leader in manufacturing Electronic Video Surveillance equipment in India. Its brand SPARSH has revolutionized the Indian security market by being India's first company to manufacture CCTV cameras in India in 2008 and now having global footprints. Sparsh has been an innovator in the Video Surveillance domain, developing and manufacturing complete range of Video Surveillance products and solutions.

Sparsh is on the brink of inaugurating a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, thoughtfully designed in India and set to be manufactured in Saudi. Currently, Sparsh products are available in over 10 countries, and the company has a sister concern in the USA. Additionally, Sparsh has a strong presence in more than 150 cities across India, boasting 11 sales offices and 13 service centers.

The company takes pride in its three state-of-the-art manufacturing units and one of the largest Video Surveillance Research and Development centers in the country. Sparsh's focus on indigenous design and manufacturing of technologically advanced electronic security devices has not only elevated the company's reputation but has also placed India firmly on the international map.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267445/Sparsh_CCTV_Sanjeev_Sehgal.jpg

