Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): spocto-World's leading full-stack debt support and risk mitigation platform, today announced the launch of spoctoX-a unified full stack debt support and risk mitigation platform that understands customers. The platform integrates spocto's 12 products such as Bhaasa, Smart Collect and Vigil amongst others while offering layers of behavioral insights about borrowers, customised workflows, multi-channel execution plans and governance that will cater to the specific law of the land. The said layers interact internally in real time which enhances efficiency, offers superior customer experience along with being compliant at every stage for the lenders. spoctoX is aimed at furthering the company's commitment to bringing transparency, dignity and trust to the existing debt collection process and helping you to be a step ahead in the game.

spoctoX offers the best collection efficiency, superior customer experience and perfect compliance at every stage by including impactful ways to cater to the borrower community through curated products to carry out the most sophisticated processes in the debt collection space. Some of the highlights include:

- Real-time payment updates through the PayDues- Geo-tagged granular updates on your field agents- Dynamic view of behavioural data on propensity to pay - Provision to send and track legal notices based on collections - Dedicated collection module that will carry omnichannel engagement across 10+ digital - channels.

Sumeet Srivastava, Founder & CEO, spocto, said, "Evolution has been a constant in our business, which has presented us with the correct time to integrate our business-oriented proprietary offerings in a new-gen, user-friendly platform - spoctoX. As always, our focus remains on empowering the lenders and borrowers in the space by facilitating the processes with pragmatic solutions. spoctoX is designed to elevate user friendliness, given the improvements in compliance, customer experience and collection efficiency. We are thrilled with the launch of spoctoX and look forward to generating added value for our stakeholders, with the key focus on bringing transparency, dignity and trust to the entire debt collection process".

spoctoX will enable accelerated growth in the debt collection field by offering 360-degree cross-channel customer view and end-to-end case management with a dynamic governance layer ensuring 100 per cent compliance. Right from deriving insights on how to improve customer experience to developing custom workflows to make the customer journey smooth, spoctoX aces in every aspect of the spectrum. It aims to be a strong pillar of support for the banks and financial institutions that play a vital role in making capital accessible in the country.

spocto is the world's leading debt support & risk mitigation platform. Launched by Sumeet Srivastava and Puja Srivastava in 2017, the platform enhances collection mechanisms, providing banks and consumers with advanced repayment opportunities. spocto has processed loans worth USD 25 billion through the collection of 35 million accounts in FY22 and has established its presence in the MENA market with its first office outside of India, headquartered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

