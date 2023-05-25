PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 25: The Bangalore Sports Injury Conclave organized by Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, held on 20th and 21st May 2023 at the Mariott hotel, Bellandur was a first-of-its-kind endeavour which, unlike conventional medical conferences, put forward the patient and the athlete. This philosophy created a unique platform whereby medical professionals could get a personal insight on the burden of injury by coaches, athletes and their parents on the first day of the event.

Reciprocally, the audience received a comprehensive overview of the management of injuries in high level athletes, with a panel of distinguished health professionals consisting not only of orthopaedic surgeons and sports physicians but also comprised experts in physiotherapy, nutrition, strength and conditioning and psychology. This pioneering event towards a holistic approach to prevention and treatment of sports injuries was highly acclaimed and a real eye opener for many of the 300+ guests present.

Manipal Hospital managed to harmoniously blend the academic vs practical and health provider vs patient aspects by having interactive sessions at the end of each segment, giving rise to healthy discussions. Surprisingly, in some segments, professionals decided to shed their medical cloaks and sought parenting advice from the distinguished guests and their parents! The organizers were delighted to host some of India's finest athletes like Jiah Aryan, skiing sensation having won India's first gold medal at Montenegro this year, Avani Prashanth, world number one ranked amateur golfer, and Riddhima Kumar, record breaking swimmer who recently won yet another gold medal at the South African National championships. Yet another highlight was the presence of Riya Pillai, international level badminton champion who gave a special and pertinent insight on the subject, since she is herself recovering from a career changing injury, with the help of the consultant in sports injury, Dr Ayyappan V Nair, and his team. The prestigious panel of the badminton session was completed by Anup Sridhar, badminton Olympian, Vimal Kumar, former badminton champion and current coach of Lakshya Sen, gold medalist at the CommonWealth Games.

It was not only presentations and discussions though, as the audience were treated to powerful displays of Kalari Martial Arts and Kyokushin Karate demonstrations. Deckline Leitao, one of India's premier strength and conditioning coaches, took to the stage for a sparring session, at the same time explaining the biomechanics of basic kicks and blows to the spellbound crowd.

Day 2 (May 21, 2023) was more academically inclined with an all-inclusive Injury Related Talks Programme designed for orthopaedic surgeons. The scientific sessions included detailed discussions with emphasis on injuries of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee, ankle, and spine. These sessions were delivered by eminent national and international faculty members who are subject matter experts. The program also offered two live surgeries, allowing the participants to observe and learn from experienced surgeons in real-time.

The first live surgery depicted an arthroscopic-assisted reconstruction of a multi-ligamentous complex knee injury sustained by a young gym trainer, performed by Dr. Sachin Tapasvi and team who had travelled from Pune to be part of this event. The second live surgery was conducted by Dr Ayyappan V Nair, consultant in shoulder arthroscopy and sports injuries at Manipal Hospitals and allowed the attentive audience to see and interact during an arthroscopic stabilization of the shoulder performed in a young man having been suffering from multiple episodes of shoulder dislocations. Both surgeries were successful and the patients were discharged the very next day after initiating their rehabilitation.

The participants were thrilled to have the opportunity of interacting with foreign faculty namely Dr Soshi Uchida (Japan), Dr Yon Sik-Yoo (South Korea), Dr Young Lae Moon (South Korea) and Dr Abdul-Ilah Hachem (Spain), all stalwarts who have left an indelible mark in the field of minimally invasive surgery.

The patient and athlete-centric approach, combined with the presence of highly distinguished health professionals and guests contributed in making this event a resounding success - The relentless appeals for a bis repetita especially for those who were unable to register due to the overwhelming response are testimony to it and reinforce the drive in making 'The Bangalore Sports Injury Conclave' a perennial event.

