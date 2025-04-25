SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: The School of Defence and Strategic Studies (SDSS) at Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), is advancing its mission to prepare students for a dynamic and complex global environment through its forward-thinking interdisciplinary programs and inclusive educational initiatives.

A Vision for National Development through Education

Rooted in the vision articulated by the late General Bipin Rawat--who emphasized development as a collective national responsibility, SDSS offers a comprehensive postgraduate curriculum in National Security. This program addresses key topics such as national security, geopolitics, energy security, and technological advancements that are reshaping the defence and manufacturing sectors.

"The enemy is not merely across the border. It is all around us, in the form of corruption, poverty, illiteracy, and communal disharmony. To fight this enemy, you need to join the Indian Army of Development." - General Bipin Rawat, Former Chief of Army Staff.

Bridging Academic Knowledge with Real-World Application

In an evolving job landscape, where adaptability and critical thinking are paramount, the SDSS curriculum provides students with a multi-dimensional academic framework. The program emphasizes a cross-sectoral approach, equipping graduates to pursue careers in civil services, think tanks, journalism, corporate strategy, and defence-related roles.

"Our students benefit from exposure to a diverse set of subjects and real-world insights delivered by veterans and serving officers, who regularly contribute as guest lecturers and visiting faculty," said Dr. Mansi Kapoor, Head of the School of Defence and Strategic Studies.

NEP-Aligned Curriculum with Skill-Focused Add-Ons

The curriculum, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), integrates Ability Enhancement and Value-Added Courses, along with hands-on internships in emerging fields. These elements are designed to foster leadership, research aptitude, emotional intelligence, and effective communication--critical competencies in today's workforce.

Empowering Merit through Inclusive Scholarships

In addition to its academic excellence, SBUP is committed to making quality education accessible. The university offers a range of scholarships to meritorious students from varied socio-economic backgrounds, reinforcing its dedication to inclusive growth.

"With rising education costs and the diminishing standalone value of degrees, students and parents are encouraged to explore new academic avenues and ask critical questions," added Dr. Kapoor. "Our Defence Outreach Program Officers are available to guide prospective students and address their queries with personalized support."

Shaping the Lifelong Learners of Tomorrow

Sri Balaji University invites aspiring learners to embrace the future of education--one that goes beyond traditional boundaries to create adaptable, skilled, and socially responsible professionals.

To know more, please visit: https://www.sbup.edu.in/sdss/

